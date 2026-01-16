Kay Beauty and Falguni Shane Peacock bring couture fashion to makeup

Kay Beauty is entering the luxury beauty space. The beauty brand, co-founded by actor Katrina Kaif and beauty retailer Nykaa, has launched a limited-edition collection of matte lipsticks and face palettes in collaboration with couture house Falguni Shane Peacock.

Called Kay Kouture, the collection starts at ₹1,799 (for a lipstick). The brand's products are generally less than ₹1,000. Compared to the West, India hasn't seen many beauty brands and designer collaborations. A big such partnership was of Sabyasachi and Estée Lauder in 2024; each lipstick bullet in the collection was worth over ₹5,000.

Talking about the latest collaboration, Kaif told Lounge: “Consumers want luxury products that feel special but not intimidating, and there's a growing desire for beauty that feels elevated but is also wearable. That's why we decided to work on this collection, and Falguni Shane Peacock have been great partners. They have brought the elements of couture, textiles and colours to the products."

The collection packaging has a 1920s Art Deco look, mixing minimalism and maximalism. “We chose the 20s because it was an era when fashion was at its peak, so we wanted to bring in that sense of celebration and play with structure, geometry and metallic detailing,” says Shane of Falguni Shane Peacock. “That thought extends to the choice of colour names as well.”

The limited edition collection starts at ₹1,799

Among the 12 lipstick shades are Blush Zari (soft pink), Champagne Brocade (rose pink meets light purple) and Mulberry Cashmere (dark cherry).

“We wanted to add our signature design elements into each product,” adds Falguni. “That's why there's this Gatsby vibe. Sun-ray motifs from our logo appear across bullets and palettes.”

The focus in the Kay Beauty x Falguni Shane Peacock collection is also on the functionality of the products, especially the face palette that can be used on the eyes as well as cheeks and lips. “In a crowded beauty market, what makes a collaboration resonate is how intuitively it brings together beauty, fashion and consumer insight,” says Adwaita Nayar, co-founder of Nykaa, and CEO of Nykaa Fashion. “We see clearly through insights from (over 45 million) consumers that today’s Indian beauty consumer is seeking more than performance. There is a growing desire for products that feel elevated, expressive and resonant in everyday life.”

