A curation of Khadi in contemporary fashion

Khadi has always been more than a fabric. During India’s freedom movement, it became a powerful symbol of self-reliance, with Mahatma Gandhi famously describing it as the “livery of freedom”. Wearing khadi was a way of rejecting imported cloth and supporting local production. But after Independence, its fashion identity became increasingly tied to austerity: the politician’s kurta, the activist’s sari, the government emporium. For several decades, khadi seemed to belong more to history than to the contemporary wardrobe.
Fashion, however, has a habit of revisiting what it once considered unfashionable. Over the past few decades, Indian designers have steadily dismantled khadi’s image, treating it as a material to experiment with rather than a uniform to preserve. Its inherent irregularities—the slubs, variations in weave and tactile surface—have become design features. Designers have played with dyeing, layering, embroidery, draping and tailoring, turning khadi into sharply cut jackets, voluminous dresses, skirts, trousers and separates.
Cotton khadi can be crisp and structured or soft and fluid depending on how it is woven and finished, while silk khadi brings a different lustre and drape. This versatility has allowed designers to move it comfortably between everyday clothing and more elaborate occasionwear.
As the country marks Gandhi Jayanti, Lounge looks at how the humble handspun fabric has been reimagined in contemporary fashion.