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A curation of Khadi in contemporary fashion

Team Lounge
2 min read2 Oct 2026, 11:00 AM IST
Yavï Naomi Jacket
Yavï Naomi Jacket
Summary

From an embroidered jacket to wide pants, Lounge looks at how the humble handspun fabric is being reimagined

Gift this article

Khadi has always been more than a fabric. During India’s freedom movement, it became a powerful symbol of self-reliance, with Mahatma Gandhi famously describing it as the “livery of freedom”. Wearing khadi was a way of rejecting imported cloth and supporting local production. But after Independence, its fashion identity became increasingly tied to austerity: the politician’s kurta, the activist’s sari, the government emporium. For several decades, khadi seemed to belong more to history than to the contemporary wardrobe.

Khadi has always been more than a fabric. During India’s freedom movement, it became a powerful symbol of self-reliance, with Mahatma Gandhi famously describing it as the “livery of freedom”. Wearing khadi was a way of rejecting imported cloth and supporting local production. But after Independence, its fashion identity became increasingly tied to austerity: the politician’s kurta, the activist’s sari, the government emporium. For several decades, khadi seemed to belong more to history than to the contemporary wardrobe.

Fashion, however, has a habit of revisiting what it once considered unfashionable. Over the past few decades, Indian designers have steadily dismantled khadi’s image, treating it as a material to experiment with rather than a uniform to preserve. Its inherent irregularities—the slubs, variations in weave and tactile surface—have become design features. Designers have played with dyeing, layering, embroidery, draping and tailoring, turning khadi into sharply cut jackets, voluminous dresses, skirts, trousers and separates.

Fashion, however, has a habit of revisiting what it once considered unfashionable. Over the past few decades, Indian designers have steadily dismantled khadi’s image, treating it as a material to experiment with rather than a uniform to preserve. Its inherent irregularities—the slubs, variations in weave and tactile surface—have become design features. Designers have played with dyeing, layering, embroidery, draping and tailoring, turning khadi into sharply cut jackets, voluminous dresses, skirts, trousers and separates.

Cotton khadi can be crisp and structured or soft and fluid depending on how it is woven and finished, while silk khadi brings a different lustre and drape. This versatility has allowed designers to move it comfortably between everyday clothing and more elaborate occasionwear.

As the country marks Gandhi Jayanti, Lounge looks at how the humble handspun fabric has been reimagined in contemporary fashion.

COLOUR BLAST

Yavi Naomi Jacket

Grabbing eyeballs wouldn't be a struggle in this mustard-hued short Khadi silk floral jacket by label Yavi. Stitched in a relaxed fit, it features full sleeves, intricate floral embellishments and a block-printed lining. Pair it with a matching yellow skirt or contrast pants to make some occasion-ready fashion statement. Available on Yavi-eshop.com; 60,600.

BIRDSONG

Guthali Blue Pottery Cushion

This hand-painted cushion cover takes Jaipur’s iconic blue-and-white craft to the couch. Available on Guthali.com; 1,099.

SIDE EFFECT

Johargram Gusset Pants

Baggy pants with a peekaboo panel in the padiya weave of Jharkhand’s Mundas. Available on Johargram.co.in; 7,500.

KEEP IT EDGY

Birch Posh Blendix

Gandhi-inspired but for 2026? These frames add a geometric edge to the iconic round style. Available on Birchposh.com; 8,980.

VEGGIE DELIGHT

Shades of India Dried Food Bag

Onion, lime, carrots and other fruits and veg—all dried, of course—embellish this cotton-silk bag. Available in stores, price on request.

SCRAPS MATTER

11:11 eleven eleven 1 of 1 Converse Shoes

A classic Converse sneaker, reworked with reclaimed Khadi cotton and silk with hints of shibori and bandhani. Available on 11-11.in; 28,000.

IN FULL BLOOM

Anavila Gulabi Sari

This Khadi silk sari features hand-appliquéd blooms and intricate embroidery. Available on Anavila.com; 1 lakh.

MIX & MATCH

Kardo Yuto

Handmade from cotton Khadi, this shirt makes a case for mismatched prints, and the versatility of wearing them your way. Available in stores and online; 12,750.

LOAD UP

Brownliving Truck Basket

A basket made from water hyacinth and Khadi cotton threads. Place your magazines, or let it be a cosy place for the cat. Available on Brownliving.in; 1,950.

Also Read | Fashion trends worth taking home
Also Read | 1980s fashion revival: How to wear the trend in 2026
Gift this article

Topics

    Meet the Author

    Team Lounge

    Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
    HomeLoungeStyleA curation of Khadi in contemporary fashion

    A curation of Khadi in contemporary fashion

    Team Lounge
    2 min read2 Oct 2026, 11:00 AM IST
    Yavï Naomi Jacket
    Yavï Naomi Jacket
    Summary

    From an embroidered jacket to wide pants, Lounge looks at how the humble handspun fabric is being reimagined

    Gift this article

    Khadi has always been more than a fabric. During India’s freedom movement, it became a powerful symbol of self-reliance, with Mahatma Gandhi famously describing it as the “livery of freedom”. Wearing khadi was a way of rejecting imported cloth and supporting local production. But after Independence, its fashion identity became increasingly tied to austerity: the politician’s kurta, the activist’s sari, the government emporium. For several decades, khadi seemed to belong more to history than to the contemporary wardrobe.

    Khadi has always been more than a fabric. During India’s freedom movement, it became a powerful symbol of self-reliance, with Mahatma Gandhi famously describing it as the “livery of freedom”. Wearing khadi was a way of rejecting imported cloth and supporting local production. But after Independence, its fashion identity became increasingly tied to austerity: the politician’s kurta, the activist’s sari, the government emporium. For several decades, khadi seemed to belong more to history than to the contemporary wardrobe.

    Fashion, however, has a habit of revisiting what it once considered unfashionable. Over the past few decades, Indian designers have steadily dismantled khadi’s image, treating it as a material to experiment with rather than a uniform to preserve. Its inherent irregularities—the slubs, variations in weave and tactile surface—have become design features. Designers have played with dyeing, layering, embroidery, draping and tailoring, turning khadi into sharply cut jackets, voluminous dresses, skirts, trousers and separates.

    Fashion, however, has a habit of revisiting what it once considered unfashionable. Over the past few decades, Indian designers have steadily dismantled khadi’s image, treating it as a material to experiment with rather than a uniform to preserve. Its inherent irregularities—the slubs, variations in weave and tactile surface—have become design features. Designers have played with dyeing, layering, embroidery, draping and tailoring, turning khadi into sharply cut jackets, voluminous dresses, skirts, trousers and separates.

    Cotton khadi can be crisp and structured or soft and fluid depending on how it is woven and finished, while silk khadi brings a different lustre and drape. This versatility has allowed designers to move it comfortably between everyday clothing and more elaborate occasionwear.

    As the country marks Gandhi Jayanti, Lounge looks at how the humble handspun fabric has been reimagined in contemporary fashion.

    COLOUR BLAST

    Yavi Naomi Jacket

    Grabbing eyeballs wouldn't be a struggle in this mustard-hued short Khadi silk floral jacket by label Yavi. Stitched in a relaxed fit, it features full sleeves, intricate floral embellishments and a block-printed lining. Pair it with a matching yellow skirt or contrast pants to make some occasion-ready fashion statement. Available on Yavi-eshop.com; 60,600.

    BIRDSONG

    Guthali Blue Pottery Cushion

    This hand-painted cushion cover takes Jaipur’s iconic blue-and-white craft to the couch. Available on Guthali.com; 1,099.

    SIDE EFFECT

    Johargram Gusset Pants

    Baggy pants with a peekaboo panel in the padiya weave of Jharkhand’s Mundas. Available on Johargram.co.in; 7,500.

    KEEP IT EDGY

    Birch Posh Blendix

    Gandhi-inspired but for 2026? These frames add a geometric edge to the iconic round style. Available on Birchposh.com; 8,980.

    VEGGIE DELIGHT

    Shades of India Dried Food Bag

    Onion, lime, carrots and other fruits and veg—all dried, of course—embellish this cotton-silk bag. Available in stores, price on request.

    SCRAPS MATTER

    11:11 eleven eleven 1 of 1 Converse Shoes

    A classic Converse sneaker, reworked with reclaimed Khadi cotton and silk with hints of shibori and bandhani. Available on 11-11.in; 28,000.

    IN FULL BLOOM

    Anavila Gulabi Sari

    This Khadi silk sari features hand-appliquéd blooms and intricate embroidery. Available on Anavila.com; 1 lakh.

    MIX & MATCH

    Kardo Yuto

    Handmade from cotton Khadi, this shirt makes a case for mismatched prints, and the versatility of wearing them your way. Available in stores and online; 12,750.

    LOAD UP

    Brownliving Truck Basket

    A basket made from water hyacinth and Khadi cotton threads. Place your magazines, or let it be a cosy place for the cat. Available on Brownliving.in; 1,950.

    Also Read | Fashion trends worth taking home
    Also Read | 1980s fashion revival: How to wear the trend in 2026
    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Team Lounge

      Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
      HomeLoungeStyleA curation of Khadi in contemporary fashion
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