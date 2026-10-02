A curation of Khadi in contemporary fashion

Khadi has always been more than a fabric. During India’s freedom movement, it became a powerful symbol of self-reliance, with Mahatma Gandhi famously describing it as the “livery of freedom”. Wearing khadi was a way of rejecting imported cloth and supporting local production. But after Independence, its fashion identity became increasingly tied to austerity: the politician’s kurta, the activist’s sari, the government emporium. For several decades, khadi seemed to belong more to history than to the contemporary wardrobe.