Why Kilian Paris wants to seduce India's perfume buyers

How would you describe India through fragrance notes?

Indians love perfumes, and jasmine, tuberose and sandal are the ingredients that I love. I have created a scent called Sacred Wood. When I entered the fragrance industry, the sandalwood from Mysore (Mysuru) was (and is) the most beautiful ingredient that made me fall in love with the perfume world. But we cannot use that ingredient anymore (there’s a ban on the exports). The industry then looked at other locations where the climate and soil would be compatible to that of Mysore. They found a region in Australia, but we need to wait for 40 years for the tree to mature before it gives the milky-rich smell of the sandalwood from Mysore. Now it’s been 25 years since the planting, so we are starting to get the essential oil from Australia that is getting closer to the one from Mysore. It’s not there yet but is getting there. And I have used and recomposed it with Sacred Wood. I did it with Calice Becker, who had to recreate the scent of sandalwood from Mysore for Samsara from Guerlain, it used to contain 20% of sandalwood from Mysore. That was the base for my Sacred Wood.