Play with five kinds of trendy blazers for office meetings and evening parties

One of the biggest stars of the latest legal drama All’s Fair (streaming on JioHotstar), starring Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close and Niecy Nash, is the classic power suit. Across the show’s nine episodes, the actors are seen in two- or three-piece suits with turbans, big hoops, bigger ties or two belts at a time, flipping the idea of a corporate uniform on its head.

Over the past few months, more brands have been experimenting with the power suit. Former US First Lady Michelle Obama was recently seen in a custom, wool check suit with a cropped, gold buttoned jacket and matching pleat-front pants from the 2026 Chanel collection. Closer home, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rasha Thadani have been seen wearing blazers in soft linen as well as crushed silk.

We zeroed in on five styles of blazers and asked three celebrity stylists, Divyak D’Souza, Isha Bhansali and Akshay Tyagi, to suggest ways to dress them up for office as well as an evening get-together, to help you create your own version of power dressing.

Also Read | Want to find your personal style? Stop following trends

KEEPING IT CHIC WITH BLACK

View Full Image A classic black H&M blazer

Style this H&M blazer for work with a pair of black trousers, a colourful bustier and a white shirt—a spin on the everyday formal look. Perhaps tie the hair into an updo.

For the evening, lose the shirt and roll the sleeves into chunky cuffs. Leave the hair open and finish with a bold red lipstick. Add a glammed-up accessory like a patent leather clutch. Alternatively, add a pair of fitted leather shorts, tights and a pussy bow blouse and belt it over the top.

A FLORAL TOUCH

View Full Image A Suket Dhir brocade blazer

The Suket Dhir brocade blazer works beautifully for festivals and weddings. If you want to style it for work, layer it with a chiffon, georgette or silk shirt. The soft, fluid separate balances out the stiffness of the brocade blazer for daytime. If you’ve chosen a jacket that’s more fitted, then balance it with a pair of flared trousers or wide-legged pants.

For post-work drinks, you can add a touch of glam by pairing it with a leather pencil skirt to create an hour-glass effect. Complete the look with stockings, a clutch and metallic shoes.

LEATHER WEATHER

View Full Image A Tod’s leather jacket

The Tod’s leather jacket could be a nice Casual Friday winter wear work look. For a classic tone-on-tone layering, style it with a pair of straight-leg jeans and a fitted turtleneck knit in a similar shade. Complete the look with leather loafers or brogues.

For evening, pair it with a shimmery skirt or a party dress in a shade of champagne. A leather jacket clashes very well with lace and metallics; it could be a great cocktail hour dress.

COLOURFUL AND STRIPED

View Full Image The Aseem Kapoor blazer

Since the Aseem Kapoor jacket has embellishments, oversized lapels and colour-blocked stripes, the stylists recommend toning it down with a satin top or a vest and teaming it with tailored trousers, flat loafers, sunglasses, earrings and a crossbody bag for daytime. For evening, try pairing it with a slip dress, a pair of strappy high heels or statement earrings and a berry-coloured lipstick.

Pro tip: Invest in blazers which fit perfectly on the shoulders. If you aren’t too tall then go for a jacket where the length ends where the cuffs of the jacket sleeves end.

If you are a plus size, opt for unlined, linen jackets for a relaxed fit as opposed to a blazer with a crisp and starchy finish.

CROPPED IS IN TOO

View Full Image The cropped Chanel blazer (REUTERS)

For day time, style the Chanel blazer with a big pair of heels, a monochrome shirt and an oversized clutch.

For evening wear, tie the hair into an updo and swap the day clutch with a sequinned one. Alternatively, ditch the trousers and style it with a sari, and for post-work cocktails, add a high-shine skirt and knee-high boots. If you’re plus size, then offset it with a skirt and heels which also add to your height. If you’re on the slimmer slide, club it with a full skirt.

Manish is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.

Also Read | Why monochrome dressing rules red carpet fashion