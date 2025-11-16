Play with five kinds of trendy blazers for office meetings and evening parties

One of the biggest stars of the latest legal drama All’s Fair (streaming on JioHotstar), starring Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close and Niecy Nash, is the classic power suit. Across the show’s nine episodes, the actors are seen in two- or three-piece suits with turbans, big hoops, bigger ties or two belts at a time, flipping the idea of a corporate uniform on its head.