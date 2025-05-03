Cricketer KL Rahul is Paul & Shark's global brand ambassador

The partnership launches with Rahul as the face of the brand’s spring/summer 2025 collection. It also marks 15 years since Paul & Shark entered India. "The Indian market is central to our international strategy. I have been following the country for over 15 years, and I believe that now is the perfect time for the rise of men’s fashion brands like ours," Andrea Dini, Paul & Shark CEO, told Lounge.

Talking about the collaboration, Rahul said, “Quiet confidence, well-crafted outfits that are also timeless and intentional definitely resonate with my personal style and P&S (Paul & Shark) definitely comes with all of that and more. I prefer to be understated, comfortable and true to who I am instead of putting on someone else’s character."

In an interview, Dini talks about why they chose Rahul, the brand's future plans in India and their creative process. Edited excerpts:

KL Rahul is the first Indian cricketer to represent Paul & Shark globally. What catalysed this association?

The collaboration with KL Rahul came about spontaneously, as we discovered a shared passion for travel, sport, and the spirit of discovery. KL is not only a globally renowned athlete but also an outstanding person who, like us, values Italian craftsmanship, timeless style, and exceptional quality. Moreover, with India being a key market in our international strategy, this partnership aligns perfectly with our vision and is one that we believe will endure for years to come.

What prompted the choice of a cricketer over a more conventional luxury ambassador, such as an Indian actor?

Our DNA is connected to the sea, outdoor life, and performance; all of this made KL Rahul the perfect partner for this collaboration, both as an athlete and as a person. His global success also reflects our international outlook, helping to expand our reach while staying true to our roots.

2025 is an interesting year for luxury, with both quiet and maximalist expressions co-existing. How do you see the evolution of Paul & Shark?

We don’t see heritage and innovation as opposites, but as two forces that work together to shape collections that are both timeless and appealing.

Our brand is deeply rooted in heritage, it's the essence of who we are. At the same time, we’re fully engaged with the present. The world of luxury and fashion is constantly evolving, and we evolve with it.

We’re attentive to new trends, new consumer behaviours, and new ways of expressing style. This balance, between where we come from and where the market is going, is what defines us today.

How do you personally interpret modern masculinity, and how is that reflected in the brand’s collections?

Style is synonymous with timeless elegance, a garment that endures over time, regardless of changing years and trends. And this is what we strive to do every day: create pieces that last.

Do you consider eco-consciousness and innovation central pillars of future product development?

Sustainability and innovation are essential pillars of our product development. As a brand deeply inspired by the sea, protecting the environment is not just a responsibility for us, but a core value. We have recently developed a biofilter system to reuse water within our headquarter, and we mostly use recycled fibres in our collections. We also support sea conservation projects, such as initiatives to protect and replant Posidonia, a crucial seagrass for the ocean’s ecosystem.

At the same time, we’re constantly exploring new technologies to enhance the performance and longevity of our garments.

Your perspective on the evolving Indian luxury consumer, especially with their increasing focus on authenticity and craftsmanship?

I think that in India, there is a deep respect for the value of money and the effort it takes to build a good life, something that’s not always perceived in the same way elsewhere; it's a different cultural perspective. We see India as a market close to a significant shift in consumer behaviour, particularly when it comes to luxury menswear.

We’ve been present in India for over 15 years, observing this evolution with great respect and without rushing the process. We’ve always believed in the potential of this market, and now we’re seeing that belief take shape.

With the growing irrelevance of fast trends and a shift toward quiet luxury and timeless menswear, what challenges do you face as a luxury retailer?

Quite luxury has indeed taken one big problem to retailers. How each brand can distinguish itself from the other brands and how can a brand communicate its values in a manner that the consumer will be able to understand to a simple question: Why should I buy this brand? This is when the true DNA and heritage steps in to connect and reconnect our loyal customers.

Has India ever inspired any aspect of your collections—whether in terms of textiles, aesthetics, or philosophy?

In a full sense of inspiration no, but the hot climate in most of India has helped us to understand how to dress in this climate which we never experience in Europe.

And this year we will launch our first line of cotton garments made if SUVIN, the best Indian cotton and one of the best in the world.

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.