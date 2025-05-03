Cricketer KL Rahul is Paul & Shark's global brand ambassador
SummaryIn an interview with Lounge, Paul & Shark CEO talks about why the Italian luxury brand chose a cricketer as an ambassador and the importance of the Indian market
Italian luxury clothing brand Paul & Shark has named cricketer K.L. Rahul as its global ambassador.
The partnership launches with Rahul as the face of the brand’s spring/summer 2025 collection. It also marks 15 years since Paul & Shark entered India. "The Indian market is central to our international strategy. I have been following the country for over 15 years, and I believe that now is the perfect time for the rise of men’s fashion brands like ours," Andrea Dini, Paul & Shark CEO, told Lounge.
Talking about the collaboration, Rahul said, “Quiet confidence, well-crafted outfits that are also timeless and intentional definitely resonate with my personal style and P&S (Paul & Shark) definitely comes with all of that and more. I prefer to be understated, comfortable and true to who I am instead of putting on someone else’s character."
In an interview, Dini talks about why they chose Rahul, the brand's future plans in India and their creative process. Edited excerpts: