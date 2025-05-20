How to make knitwear cool for summer
SummaryDesigners are experimenting with jacquard, crochet, macrame and lace weaves to create clothes and accessories that fit well with the trending relaxed yet polished style aesthetic
International as well as homegrown brands are breathing new life into an old craft: knitwear.
Over the past few weeks, several designers have presented, both on and off the runways, their unique experimentations with knitwear using colours, shapes and techniques. Weaves like jacquard, crochet, macrame and lace have been seen across beach twinsets, holiday dresses and rompers.