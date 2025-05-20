How to make knitwear cool for summer

International as well as homegrown brands are breathing new life into an old craft: knitwear.

Over the past few weeks, several designers have presented, both on and off the runways, their unique experimentations with knitwear using colours, shapes and techniques. Weaves like jacquard, crochet, macrame and lace have been seen across beach twinsets, holiday dresses and rompers.

At the Chanel's cruise show in Lake Como, for instance, models presented a range of lace and crochet pieces, which looked perfect for a lazy brunch as well as a resort getaway.

Back home, designers like Shivan & Narresh, Ranna Gill, NOIB and Rareism, too, dropped summer collection focused on knitwear.

According to Shivan Bhatiya, founder and head designer of Shivan & Narresh, knitwear is a “key trend" for the summer season, with several celebrities opting for them for both on and off-camera.

Actor Blake Lively, for example, wore a butter yellow short sleeve sweater top worn with a silk maxi while promoting her recent release, "Another Simple Favor", in New York City. Ananya Panday is often seen in knitted pieces during media appearances and in her vacation photographs on social media.

One of the reasons for kintwear's popularity is its tactile quality that gives a distinctly summer vibe. Plus, they fit perfectly well with the current trending relaxed yet polished aesthetic.

View Full Image From Shivan & Narresh

“You can turn the most basic knitwear item into a statement outfit with printed accessories—think silk scarves or statement totes," says Bhatiya. “And they are a great option for the holiday wardrobe."

Small wonder then crochet has become a beachwear essential. It's being used to create cover ups, dresses, ready-to-wear pieces, even accessories.

“Crochet brings in a nostalgic yet contemporary vibe—it’s handmade, intricate, and unique," says designer Ranna Gill, who's currently experimenting with crochet. “Jacquard allows for bold patterns and structure without compromising fluidity. Macramé, with its knotted elegance, introduces a touch of bohemian sophistication. Designers are drawn to these weaves not just for their beauty, but for the craftsmanship and storytelling they represent."

View Full Image By Rareism

Gill offers a styling tip: pair a detailed crochet top with high-waisted linen trousers or denim for a modern contrast. “A full-length crochet dress works beautifully with sleek sandals and minimal accessories to let the texture shine," she says. "For beachwear, a crochet cover-up over a solid swimsuit feels timeless yet on-trend."

The other reason for the growing experimentations with knitwear is that they offer a refreshing departure from conventional summer fabrics like cotton and linen, believes Surabhi Vaidya, founder of the brand NOIB, which has used digital printing on crochet in its recent collection.

“Knitwear is moving beyond clothes to accessories and belts," says Vaidya. “It's an indication of the kind of interest it is generating in the design community. You know the biggest thing about knits is that the focus remains on the fabric, its drape, its movement, and the natural character of the weave. Heavy embellishments or accessories aren't that necessary, because the fabric is telling the story."

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.