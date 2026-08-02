The ultimate shopping guide to all-season knitwear

Once associated primarily with winter wardrobes, knitwear has evolved into an all-season fashion staple. Advances in yarn technology and knitting techniques have made it possible to create lightweight, breathable knits in materials such as cotton, linen, bamboo and fine merino wool, making them suitable even for warmer climates.
And designers are increasingly using knits for everything from tailored dresses and co-ord sets to polo shirts, skirts and eveningwear, blurring the line between comfort and sophistication. Their natural stretch, ease of movement and versatility also align with consumers' growing preference for clothes that transition seamlessly from home to work, travel and social occasions. The resurgence of handcrafted techniques such as crochet, macramé and open-weave knitting has further fuelled the category's popularity, as consumers seek products that feel artisanal and carry a visible human touch. At the same time, luxury fashion has elevated knitwear from a practical basic to a statement of craftsmanship, with intricate jacquards, three-dimensional textures, sculptural silhouettes and experimental yarns finding a place on runways and in resort collections.
The knitwear boom has also extended far beyond clothing. Today, knitted and crocheted techniques appear across accessories and lifestyle products, from brooches and jewellery to handbags, footwear, phone slings and home décor.
As fashion shifts towards timeless, investment pieces rather than trend-driven purchases, knitwear has emerged as a category that offers durability, adaptability and year-round appeal, proving that it is no longer confined to a single season but has become a year-round design language. Here are some ways you can add knits to your wardrobe:
GO BANANAS
This oversized knitted banana blurs the line between décor, art object and plushie. Available on Donnawilson.com; £445.
CORD APPEAL
Combine Victorian nostalgia and cottagecore in this cord set with a crochet panel. Available on Naushadali.in; ₹23,400.
PIN UP
Refresh your outfit with a handcrafted crochet brooch. Available on Octoberjaipur.in; ₹2,000.
SUMMER SPECIAL
A cotton sweater that is statement resortwear. Available on Shivanandnarresh.com; ₹44,950.
POCKET PLEATS
This pleated sling expands to fit a phone and other small items. Available at Apple stores and online; ₹23,999.
BOHO BLING
Mirror work, knitting and colourful beads come together in these dangler earrings. Available in Zara stores and online; ₹1,650.
SOLE MATES
A crochet upper gives these stiletto pumps an airy feel, while the anti-slip leather outsole ensures they are practical too. Available on Christen.com; €1,450.
LIFE IN TECHNICOLOUR
Pair this vibrant knit dress with a tailored jacket for a semi-formal look. Available on Ladoublej.com; €490.