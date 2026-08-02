The ultimate shopping guide to all-season knitwear

And designers are increasingly using knits for everything from tailored dresses and co-ord sets to polo shirts, skirts and eveningwear, blurring the line between comfort and sophistication. Their natural stretch, ease of movement and versatility also align with consumers' growing preference for clothes that transition seamlessly from home to work, travel and social occasions. The resurgence of handcrafted techniques such as crochet, macramé and open-weave knitting has further fuelled the category's popularity, as consumers seek products that feel artisanal and carry a visible human touch. At the same time, luxury fashion has elevated knitwear from a practical basic to a statement of craftsmanship, with intricate jacquards, three-dimensional textures, sculptural silhouettes and experimental yarns finding a place on runways and in resort collections.