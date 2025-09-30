Designer Kresha Bajaj on her international debut at Dubai Fashion Week
The Mumbai-based designer on the importance of expanding in the Middle East and designing pret for a global audience
Bespoke has always been a part of designer Kresha Bajaj’s vocabulary, for her father started one of the first bespoke menswear destinations in Mumbai, Badasaab in 1970.
Bajaj is known for her unique “Love Story" lehngas that tell the love story of a couple in embroidery. Earlier in September, she made her international debut, at Dubai Fashion Week, not with lehengas but a prêt collection, called The Archive of Hidden Things.
In an interview with Lounge, Bajaj talks about her debut, the changing international fashion market, and India’s love for lehngas. Edited excerpts: