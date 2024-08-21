Why designer Kunal Rawal is entering luxury real estate space
SummaryThe menswear designer and Boheim founder on their collaboration and why fashion entering the space of luxury living is a good idea
Designer Kunal Rawal has carved a niche in menswear design, giving traditional clothing a playful and contemporary twist. Now, he's entering the luxury real estate space.
The Mumbai-based designer recently collaborated with luxury living brand Boheim, to bring his design philosophy to living spaces.
“For years, I’ve been telling stories with fabric, texture and form, so moving into real estate was a natural extension," says Rawal. "From a designer's perspective, this collaboration allowed me to upgrade our design journey and offer something that’s truly bespoke."
Talking about the collaboration, Boheim founder Samarth Bajaj said that Indian fashion designers “have a very deep understanding of luxury. They have the dexterity of looking at the complete picture, while customising a bespoke garment, they take into consideration the decor, the person’s personality and several such factors before weaving a story that will be passed down from generation to generation. "