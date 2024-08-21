Why designer Kunal Rawal is entering luxury real estate space

The Mumbai-based designer recently collaborated with luxury living brand Boheim, to bring his design philosophy to living spaces.

“For years, I’ve been telling stories with fabric, texture and form, so moving into real estate was a natural extension," says Rawal. "From a designer's perspective, this collaboration allowed me to upgrade our design journey and offer something that’s truly bespoke."

Talking about the collaboration, Boheim founder Samarth Bajaj said that Indian fashion designers “have a very deep understanding of luxury. They have the dexterity of looking at the complete picture, while customising a bespoke garment, they take into consideration the decor, the person’s personality and several such factors before weaving a story that will be passed down from generation to generation. "

Bajaj added: "Their aesthetic prowess is also prominent in the spaces they create, be it their boutique stores, offices or homes. I also find that since they aren’t burdened by the boundaries of a formal space design education, they automatically think out of the box. This ensures a unique design sensibility that they bring to the living spaces they design. I think fashion designers foraying in the space of luxury living has boundless possibilities and can result in quite a revolution in the real estate industry."

View Full Image Boheim founder Samarth Bajaj and (right) Kunal Rawal

In an interview with Lounge, Rawal and Bajaj talk about the creative alliance, the idea behind it and why fashion designers entering the space of luxury living is a good idea. Edited excerpts:

What sparked off the collaboration?

Kunal Rawal: Boheim's commitment to bringing old-world charm in the 21st century, their dedication to showcasing Indian craftsmanship, and ability to infuse a sense of quirkiness into their projects, resonated with our own approach to bespoke artistry. When we design a collection, we focus on telling a story that is rich in detail, and that respects the brilliance behind every stitch. Boheim mirrors this philosophy in the way they develop spaces.

A collaborative partner must be someone who values authenticity, understands luxury, is passionate about craftsmanship, and who isn’t afraid to challenge the norms.

Samarth Bajaj: We look for a marriage of the minds. We’ve been fortunate enough to not only collaborate with stalwarts of industry and pioneers of design in India, but they’ve also shared our core values. We’re drawn to partners who value authenticity, who celebrate the beauty of Indian craftsmanship, who aren’t afraid to push the envelope and create something unique. Kunal embodies all these attributes.

What's the idea behind the collaboration?

Kunal: This collaboration is not just about merging fashion with real estate; it’s about telling a cohesive story where every element, from the clothes you wear to the space you inhabit, reflects a shared vision of luxury redefined.

Samarth: Our mission has always been to bring the old-world charm into the 21st century, to champion Indian craftsmanship, and to inject a playful yet sophisticated quirkiness into our designs. Kunal has pioneered bespoke menswear in India, creating a new sensibility that merges heritage with contemporary styles. His aesthetic sensibilities are authentic and have sparked life into India’s menswear domain. It’s a daring venture into creating a new paradigm of luxury living.

View Full Image A sketch from the Kunal Rawal x Boheim collaboration

How does a designer collaboration help?

Kunal: From our perspective, a designer collaboration is a dynamic way to enhance creativity and innovation. Partnering with a brand like Boheim allows us to blend our design philosophy, resulting in unique and groundbreaking outcomes that might not be achievable alone.

This synergy helps us in extending our influence beyond fashion, into new realms and creating a harmonious fusion of style and functionality.

Samarth: At its heart, a designer collaboration is about merging creative energies to produce something exceptional, pushing boundaries, and celebrating diverse artistic influences. The core idea is to offer consumers a richly curated experience—one that is both visually stunning and deeply meaningful.

Kunal, your latest couture collection 'Sehra' saw a clever push on styling techniques in terms of different headgears and additions like swords. What is the new groom looking for in terms of fashion?

Kunal: For a modern groom, his attire on his main day is more than just couture—it is a statement of his essence, his desires, his individuality. Creating the Sehra collection was like stepping into this new realm where culture and haute couture intertwine. Traditionally, the sehra is a ceremonial veil of floral and ornamental splendour worn by the groom, symbolising both protection and honour.

Sehra is a collection or rather an ode to the modern groom. Every detail of his ensemble speaks to his personality, his charm, and the grandeur of this once-in-a-lifetime moment. Each element in the collection—from the intricate functional detailing to the bold headgear—is carefully crafted to resonate with the groom's desire.

Your runway showcases always have people from different walks of life. The recent being stylist Anaita Shroff. How do you plan the casting?

Kunal: When it comes to planning our runway showcases, we take a highly curated approach to casting, aiming to assemble a vibrant tapestry of personalities that truly embody the spirit of India. For our recent show, including someone like Anaita Shroff Adajania was a deliberate and exciting choice. With her as the top fashion stylist in the country, Anaita brings a layer of sophistication and insight that perfectly complemented our brand vision. Her presence added a touch of fashion gravitas and helped elevate the androgynous narrative of the collection. Each casting decision is a carefully considered brushstroke in the broader canvas of our runway presentation.

Over the years, the brand, Kunal Rawal, has had its fair share of evolution in exciting ways while staying true to its core values. We’ve grown from celebrating traditional craftsmanship and incorporating modern luxury, to blending rich heritage with fresh, innovative designs. We’ve expanded our offerings to cater to a broader range of occasions and personalities, but the essence of what we do remains the same: delivering unparalleled embroidery, comfort, and functionality. While we’ve embraced new trends and collaborations, our dedication to creating bespoke, timeless experiences has never wavered.

What have been your key retail learnings?

Kunal: Consumer is the king. Our key retail learnings emphasise the importance of a superior customer experience, personalised services, and adaptability to evolving trends. Focusing on quality over quantity builds an effective merchandising, and strategic store layouts enhance customer engagement. Building strong relationships with customers and partners is crucial, and leveraging data and analytics helps in making informed decisions.

What are your future plans?

Kunal: Venturing into accessories is certainly on the horizon. We see immense potential in creating complementary pieces that enhance our main offerings, reflecting the same commitment to quality and distinctiveness.

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.