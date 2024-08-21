Why designer Kunal Rawal is entering luxury real estate space

Your runway showcases always have people from different walks of life. The recent being stylist Anaita Shroff. How do you plan the casting?

Kunal: When it comes to planning our runway showcases, we take a highly curated approach to casting, aiming to assemble a vibrant tapestry of personalities that truly embody the spirit of India. For our recent show, including someone like Anaita Shroff Adajania was a deliberate and exciting choice. With her as the top fashion stylist in the country, Anaita brings a layer of sophistication and insight that perfectly complemented our brand vision. Her presence added a touch of fashion gravitas and helped elevate the androgynous narrative of the collection. Each casting decision is a carefully considered brushstroke in the broader canvas of our runway presentation.