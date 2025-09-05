Nelson Mandela Marg in Delhi is a go-to shopping destination in the city, drawing crowds from the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and even further afield like Maharashtra and Gujarat. Three interconnected malls cater to all kinds of shopping desires, demands and budgets. You can buy a Gucci belt or a Rahul Mishra gown at DLF Emporio, browse through the latest fashion and beauty trends at Zara and Sephora in Promenade, and purchase groceries at Ambience’s Big Bazaar. Two weeks ago, the neighbourhood welcomed a fourth mall, Kunj, conceived by the Union ministry of textiles.

It’s unlike the other three malls; it houses only small, homegrown designer brands and offers design-led traditional handicrafts and handlooms. Think Kotpad saris stitched into trenchcoats; kala cotton shirts that are a cross between a kimono, bush and an Oxford shirt; a chess set with meenakari. Traditional crafts and handlooms are on sale in an environment far removed from the open, dusty haats and stuck-in-time state emporia.

In the 15-plus stores in the four-storey mall, parts of which are still under construction, are craft items fashioned with a twist to make them luxurious objects of desire.

Last week, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), a body to promote the Indian fashion industry, presented a runway show at Kunj, with four designers showing chikankari, aari and handblock printing on multi-tiered Khadi coat dresses, Bhagalpuri bomber jackets and mulmul dresses.

Is that enough, though, to tempt today’s shopper who’s constantly looking for the best look and price on their phone and in stores?

“Traditional textiles have always had that tag that only certain people… those ‘intellectual’ kind wear them, like my college professor or a diplomat, a government person," Priyansha Brar, 21, said during a recent visit to the Kunj with her mother. “I respect our textile history, but I can’t wear a sari or a kurta every day… It’s not me. I want to wear something different, unique every day, but it also needs to be more today (trendy) than yesterday."

The need to be more “current" and Gen Z- and millennial-friendly is something Amrit Raj, development commissioner (handicrafts), has been particular about while zeroing in on the brands for Kunj.

“In India, craft is not part of the museum; it’s part of our everyday life, whether it’s the diya in your house or the gamcha towel you use in the kitchen. We want to elevate it to make it more design-led, so that craft becomes a luxury, an aspiration of today," she says, adding that all brands have been audited to ensure they sell only handmade. “People will spend if you give them something unique and appealing—and tell the story behind it."

Or as Sunil Sethi, head of Fashion Design Council of India, says: “Traditional crafts need an image makeover. People have those old memories attached with traditional crafts, the metal peacock, old silk saris, things they have grown seeing in their grandparents’ house. That’s not to say that they are not important, but it’s also important to constantly refresh. A lot of our Indian designers are doing that, but when you do a more collective effort, the message reaches a bigger audience."

To ensure that Kunj also functions as a knowledge space, artisans have been invited by the ministry to set up their looms and workspaces inside the premises where they sell their creations and offer visitors a hands-on experience.

WEAVING STORIES

View Full Image Artisans have been invited by the textile ministry to set up their looms and workspaces inside the Kunj premises where they sell their creations and offer visitors a hands-on experience

Carpet maker Rabindra Kumar Yadav, 53, says most youngsters in his village of Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh aren’t interested in the family work of carpet-making. “You earn more money if you do a labourer’s job," Yadav says, while showing a seven-year-old visitor how a silk carpet is woven on the loom. “There’s no respect for what we do; people ask for discounts. Here, in an AC mall, because they are seeing how it takes me months to make one carpet, my craft is being seen in a different way. I hope they don’t ask for a discount," he smiles.

Using storytelling as a tool to position crafts as luxury is always a good idea. A customised Kotpad trenchcoat (worth about ₹20,000) that is black-brown instead of plain black, because the tribal Mirgan community in Odisha that has been practising the craft for 600 years uses only natural dyes, will be a conversation starter at any gathering. So would an indigo-dyed cotton fabric necklace ( ₹300) that can be turned into a scarf when desired. Each piece is one-of-a-kind and fashion-forward, which is true luxury.

Whether in its original or reimagined form, craft comes at a cost, making it out of reach for many. The price range of products at the Kunj range from ₹50 for a bangle made of Sikki grass by artists in Madhubani, to lakhs for a handmade carpet woven in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur.

View Full Image A Bhujodi sari in the shape of a coat by Mirasi

Customer perception needs to change, believes Lara Chandra, the co-founder of Mirasi, a brand that works with handloom textiles from across India and has a store in Kunj. “People think because it’s handmade, you can haggle and buy at cheaper prices. They don’t ask for discounts at fast-fashion brands. Till the time the customer won’t value the craft, till the time they don’t realise that the skirt they are wearing was made in a week’s time by one person by hand and helps that woman feed her family of five, they will not pay the money. The ‘wow’ will, of course, come at a cost."

While Kunj might be one of a kind, it needs to do better curation, especially at a time when India already has many designers working on making traditional designs and textiles contemporary. That’s what will help Kunj stand apart and catch attention, according to designer David Abraham of Abraham & Thakore.

“People, especially youngsters, are definitely shopping more; they are actively looking for made-in-India fashion. So there’s a demand, but the products need to be more developed and contemporary," says Abraham. “Curation has to be top-notch so that you get what you won’t get anywhere else."

Time will tell whether Kunj is a hit or a miss, but it’s a case study on what traditional crafts need to not just stay alive but also thrive. In the process, it will also offer an insight into what the Indian shopper considers luxury: which brand you wear or how what you wear makes you feel, or both?

UNIQUE FINDS

Most pieces at Kunj are one of a kind but here are our picks:

View Full Image A Mirzapur durrie

Karigar Sangam: A durrie made in Mirzapur using panja technique on a horizontal loom that blends traditional weaving with contemporary design ( ₹3.16 lakh). A terracotta Hatima Putul idol with diyas that depicts a mother cradling her children (around ₹30,000).

View Full Image The Hatima Putul idol

Mirasi: Kotpad trenchcoat ( ₹12,000-35,000)

Khol Khel: Meenakari Chaturanga play set ( ₹2 lakh for the set of 8 figures and the board, or you can order a single figure)

Runway Nagaland: Hornbill wall decor made from wild grass ( ₹1,400)

