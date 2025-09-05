Customer perception needs to change, believes Lara Chandra, the co-founder of Mirasi, a brand that works with handloom textiles from across India and has a store in Kunj. “People think because it’s handmade, you can haggle and buy at cheaper prices. They don’t ask for discounts at fast-fashion brands. Till the time the customer won’t value the craft, till the time they don’t realise that the skirt they are wearing was made in a week’s time by one person by hand and helps that woman feed her family of five, they will not pay the money. The ‘wow’ will, of course, come at a cost."