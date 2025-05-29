Why labubu dolls, Disney cartoons have entered the adult wardrobe
Cuddly toys have moved out of the clutches of children and into the wardrobes of grown-ups
Open up a social media feed, and you are bombarded with blink-and-you-miss-it trends. There is one quirky movement, though, that’s been enjoying a fan following among the stylish for months—the cuddly toy. Look around you—a small doll with a mischievous smile might be strapped to a work bag or a cartoon-ish motif is adding a pop of colour to a shirt in an office. Even mobile phones are getting more personality thanks to anime-inspired charm bracelets and covers. Cutesy toys and figurines in various shapes, sizes and colours from a child’s world have entered the wardrobes of grown-ups.
Fashion is tapping into “toycore"—the marriage of fashion and cuddlies. While luxury brands like Miu Miu, Judith Leiber and Hermès have long launched toy-centric charms and bags, more designers and fast-fashion brands are offering their interpretations in clothes.