Why labubu dolls, Disney cartoons have entered the adult wardrobe

Open up a social media feed, and you are bombarded with blink-and-you-miss-it trends. There is one quirky movement, though, that’s been enjoying a fan following among the stylish for months—the cuddly toy. Look around you—a small doll with a mischievous smile might be strapped to a work bag or a cartoon-ish motif is adding a pop of colour to a shirt in an office. Even mobile phones are getting more personality thanks to anime-inspired charm bracelets and covers. Cutesy toys and figurines in various shapes, sizes and colours from a child’s world have entered the wardrobes of grown-ups.