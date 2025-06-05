From Labubu to Godzilla, get your cues for monster-inspired fashion here

It's not Halloween – we know, we know – but the relentless headlines, stories and coffee station conversations around Labubu, the fictional monster created by Hong Kong-born and Netherlands-raised artist Kasing Lung, have made monsters cool… again. Needless to say, whether its the elfish Labubu with it's jagged teeth or the gigantic Godzilla wreaking havoc where it treads, these outlandish creatures have always inspired fashion. So, from jackets with raised edges to dresses with exaggerated dimensions or monster prints – who can forget designer Dhruv Kapoor's Godzilla-inspired collection in 2023 – creature couture has been around attracting fashionistas who love to live on the edge. If you were curious about the ‘monstrous’ look, Lounge's round up is just the mood board you need.

CAFFEINE KICK

Everyone wants a Labubu plush toy that they can tag onto their bags, but figurines of the monster are just as popular. The Labubu Lazy Yoga series that was released last year comprises 10 figurines that have the cute monster in 10 different poses – from sweating it out to doing the ab roller and sleeping in Padmasana. The “Americano" figure that is part of the set features Labubu dressed in casual yoga attire and lounging with a cup of Americano. How cute is that? Available on Hypefly.co.in; ₹4,499.

View Full Image Ikai Cotton Silk Chanderi Dragon Jacket

STAND FIERCE

If you are a Game of Thrones fan who wants to channel Daenerys Targaryen, the ‘Mother of Dragons', this Ikai coat is a fierce one to have. The multi-coloured jacket made from cotton-silk Chanderi fabric is adorned with a multi-technique dragon embroidery that lends it oodles of character. Available on Ikaibyraginiahuja.com; ₹52,500.

View Full Image Bhavya Ramesh ‘Rupture’ Nail Ring.

CLAWS OUT

To look monstrously good, top your ensemble with edgy jewellery. Start with collection Naraka from the jewellery brand, Bhavya Ramesh. The “Rupture" nail ring in sterling silver that's part of the collection is wicked. It features hinged segments that allow for unrestricted movement, and is designed to evoke power and influence. Available on Bhavyaramesh.com; ₹7,900.

View Full Image Siddartha Tytler Garden of Eden Dragon Shirt

SLAY ALL DAY

Nothing says ‘in command’ louder than a beautifully embroidered dragon. Designed by Siddartha Tytler, this olive-green shirt in cotton satin base adorned with dragon embroidery and zipper spells power. Available on Siddarthatytler.com; ₹22,500.

View Full Image Rick Owens Gold Megacrust Denim TEC Worker Jacket

HIGH-HANDED

Monster fashion is defined by outfits that have exaggerated dimensions to embody elements of ‘otherworldliness and fearsomeness’ – qualities that monsters evoke in us. This TEC jacket by Rick Owens seems like it's been designed for a fierce creature lording it on a planet all its own. The hip length, jumbo oversized jacket features exaggerated TEC shoulders that rise into raw cut points. The jacket is made from Japanese black and natural denim that is treated with layers of gold-coloured foil pressed on by hand. Available on Rickowens.eu; ₹3.03 lakh.

View Full Image Huemn 'Skull' Bag

ALL HORNS IN

Add creepy accessories to amp up the degree of freakishness like this black “Skull" bag from Huemn. Handcrafted in genuine leather, it comes equipped with adjustable handles and detachable straps. Available on Huemn.in; ₹1 lakh.

View Full Image Shin Godzilla x MSTR MKV Watch.

ZILLA FACE

Let’s talk about the king of monsters, Godzilla, who has inspired not only filmmakers but designers, cosplayers and merchandisers as well. From glasses to kitchen towels and tees, the monster’s on them all. If you are a fan, then gift yourself the Shin Godzilla x MSTR MKV Watch. The 43mm stainless steel watch with scratch-resistant mineral crystal lens and leather band features the likeness of Godzilla from the 2016 Shin Godzilla movie on its face. Did someone say ‘collector’s item?’ Available on Godzilla.com; ₹17, 163.