From Labubu to Godzilla, get your cues for monster-inspired fashion here

It's not Halloween – we know, we know – but the relentless headlines, stories and coffee station conversations around Labubu, the fictional monster created by Hong Kong-born and Netherlands-raised artist Kasing Lung, have made monsters cool… again. Needless to say, whether its the elfish Labubu with it's jagged teeth or the gigantic Godzilla wreaking havoc where it treads, these outlandish creatures have always inspired fashion. So, from jackets with raised edges to dresses with exaggerated dimensions or monster prints – who can forget designer Dhruv Kapoor's Godzilla-inspired collection in 2023 – creature couture has been around attracting fashionistas who love to live on the edge. If you were curious about the ‘monstrous’ look, Lounge's round up is just the mood board you need.