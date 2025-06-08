Not a fan of labubus? Try these unique cute charms

Labubus, the viral China-made little Nordic elves with mischievous grins, have become a darling of social media. Many people across the world are queueing up for hours outside stores, or spending thousands of dollars on reseller websites to get their hands on the toy that they can flaunt on their bags, belts, even clothes. So huge is the craze that even the likes of David Beckham, Dua Lipa and Jahnvi Kapoor are all proud owners of labubus.