Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Not a fan of labubus? Try these unique cute charms

Not a fan of labubus? Try these unique cute charms

Team Lounge

From a bossy bear and an embellished rabbit to an olive branch, there's something for everyone 

A worker stock up on Labubu dolls at Pop Land, a theme park for Pop Mart, manufacturer of collectible toys and plush dolls in Beijing
Gift this article

Labubus, the viral China-made little Nordic elves with mischievous grins, have become a darling of social media. Many people across the world are queueing up for hours outside stores, or spending thousands of dollars on reseller websites to get their hands on the toy that they can flaunt on their bags, belts, even clothes. So huge is the craze that even the likes of David Beckham, Dua Lipa and Jahnvi Kapoor are all proud owners of labubus.

But are you one of those who's looking for a collectible toy that is not a labubus? Worry not, here's a list of charms that are as quirky and make as much of a statement.

Also read: Why labubu dolls, Disney cartoons have entered the adult wardrobe
Tiger Marron Paso Fino bag

This ‘equestrian-core’ Paso Fino bag charm adds character without too much noise. Available online, 1,000.

Moncler Beige Bear Patch Bag Charm

This 100% leather charm is fun, quirky and a conversation starter. Available on Darveys.com; 35,000.

H&M Crab Bag Charm

This crab-shaped charm in coated fabric features a padded section with hexagonal stitching for a three-dimensional look. It's fun and striking. Available online and in stores; 1,499.

Loewe Olive bag charm

This colourful Loewe charm is made of brass. Available on Mytheresa.com, €380.

Swarovski Mathilde Bag Charm

The adorable 3D rabbit, Mathilde, will take you straight back to your childhood. Available online, 8,790.

Also read: From Labubu to Godzilla, get your cues for monster-inspired fashion here

