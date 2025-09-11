Ideas to update your wardrobe with lace, this season’s trending fabric

Delicate, sheer, ornate, intricate… are some adjectives that come to mind while describing lace. Made out of cotton thread (generally) using needles or a machine, it’s quite natural to imagine that this fabric was perhaps woven magically. With a history dating back to the 15th century, lace has lived through the best and worst of times. If the 16th and 17th centuries saw it enjoy royal patronage in Europe – especially in France and England – and emerge as a status symbol, the French Revolution in the 18th century saw it's popularity dim a bit. In the modern era, lace has evolved with the times to embody different meanings: if on one end, sheer lace panels and lace gloves convey femininity, on the other hand, strips of lace when tacked on to athleisure or distinctly punk clothes can convey rebellion. In other words, lace can be what you make it to be. And today, it is not restricted to women's wear alone. There are a few designers and brands such as Burberry, Gucci and Saint Laurent who have attempted to incorporate lace in their menswear collections as well.

Now, with lace being the ‘it’ fabric of the season – the A/W 2025 season collections of labels such as Zimmermann, Dior and Stella McCartney feature lace in their collections – Lounge looked at contemporary iterations of this historically-rich fabric to create this compilation that shows you just how easy it is to incorporate lace into your wardrobe.

CRUSH IT

Shoes made from lace fabric have been created by both luxury labels and streetwear brands such as Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Converse and Nike. These lace slingbacks from Rene Caovilla have us in thrall. Handmade from lace with a gold finish, the pointed toes are expertly embellished with precious stones and crystals – making you wonder if Cinderella shoes looked as good as these. Available on Renecaovilla.com; ₹1.53 lakh.

View Full Image Zimmermann Hypnotic Lace Bodice

RUFFLE IT ALL UP

Traditional imagery of lace used in fashion would have one – mostly – thinking of wedding gowns and veils. But why limit it to only one silhouette? Luxury label Zimmermann's Fall 2025 collection – named Hypnotic – gives lace a vivacious turn by crafting slinky bodices and trendy cargo pants along with flowy gowns, tops and bralettes. This lace bodice in cream from the collection features ruffle detailing, lace trim applique on collar and frills and decorative side bow ties. Sashay away! Available on Zimmermann.com; ₹83,658.

View Full Image Dior D-Ornemental Choker

PEARL JAM

Lace has been used to make jewellery just as much as it has inspired jewellers to craft delicate creations that mimic lace patterns. Dior's D-Ornemental choker from it's Fall 2025 collection takes direct inspiration from a Renaissance-style ruff – generally made from linen or lace and worn as a removable collar, it became a style symbol in mid-16th and 17th centuries. Finely chiselled in pink-finish metal, the choker's openwork structure is embellished with white resin pearls that lend it oodles of class. Available on Dior.com; ₹4.66 lakh.

View Full Image Ekaya Silk Kadhwa Banarasi Laced Sari

PALLU PLAY

Talk of lace saris and you are immediately transported back to 18th and 19th centuries when lace borders and appliques began being added to saris. Lace saris grew to become status symbols in Indian society; they became even more popular once they were seen on heroines including Madhubala and Nargis. The versatility of lace fabric ensures that it can be juxtaposed onto a sari in different ways. This particular design from label Ekaya, however, gets our vote for its sheer grandiosity. Woven from pure silk, the sari features intricate Kadhwa weaving that is enhanced with luxurious lacework. The sari comes with an unstitched blouse. It's black, bold and just what you'd need to make an impression this festive season. Available on Ensembleindia.com; ₹1.12 lakh.

View Full Image Simone Rocha Men’s Lace Ribbon Trim Easy Shirt

EASY FRILLS

Why should girls have all the fun? In recent years, contemporary designers have been subverting gender tropes through their design experiments. This include lace that's been making appearances on menswear including shirts, collars and even jackets since 2016, if not earlier. We love this shirt designed by Simone Rocha for its generous use of lace. Stitched in a relaxed silhouette, the baby-blue shirt features lace trim panels with ribbon laced through for a more ornate look. You could wear it to a fancy party, a Sunday brunch or a Monday morning meeting just to beat them blues. Available on Simonerocha.com; ₹59,003.

View Full Image Alexander McQueen Women’s Lace Panel Mini Dress in Crimson

SHEER RED

This McQueen mini dress in crimson stretch viscose is a fine example of how a little bit of lace can add a ton of elegance to a dress. The dress features a crew neck with frill detailing, a sheer lace panel on the chest and a flared skirt. Pair it with lace boots and go va-va-voom. Available on Alexandermcqueen.com; ₹2.80 lakh.

View Full Image OTT Tarun Tahiliani Black Nylon Tulle Pichwai Lace Skirt

GLAM NET

This delicate black nylon tulle skirt from label OTT Tarun Tahiliani is all kinds of awesome for its exquisite lace detailing that’s inspired by pichwai motifs. If you want to own the sheer look that has been in vogue for the last couple of years, pick an outfit with a distinct character, just like this skirt, and see how heads turn. Available on Otttaruntahiliani.com; ₹39,500.

View Full Image Dolce & Gabbana Beatrice Lace-detail Tote Bag

LACE HOLD

Designer houses like Chanel, Dior and Valentino have incorporated lace in their bags too. Lace appliques, overlays and embroidered lace have adorned clutches and purses over the years. While a black lace clutch spells classy, this Dolce & Gabbana tote is what you should get this season since big totes are all the rage. We love the bright mustard yellow hue and the fine cordonetto lace that the bag is crafted from – sheer artistry. Additional features include two long top handles and gold-tone hardware. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹1.80 lakh.