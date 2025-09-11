Ideas to update your wardrobe with lace, this season’s trending fabric

Delicate, sheer, ornate, intricate… are some adjectives that come to mind while describing lace. Made out of cotton thread (generally) using needles or a machine, it’s quite natural to imagine that this fabric was perhaps woven magically. With a history dating back to the 15th century, lace has lived through the best and worst of times. If the 16th and 17th centuries saw it enjoy royal patronage in Europe – especially in France and England – and emerge as a status symbol, the French Revolution in the 18th century saw it's popularity dim a bit. In the modern era, lace has evolved with the times to embody different meanings: if on one end, sheer lace panels and lace gloves convey femininity, on the other hand, strips of lace when tacked on to athleisure or distinctly punk clothes can convey rebellion. In other words, lace can be what you make it to be. And today, it is not restricted to women's wear alone. There are a few designers and brands such as Burberry, Gucci and Saint Laurent who have attempted to incorporate lace in their menswear collections as well.