Lakme fashion week in review: Too much Bollywood, too little ready-to-wear
SummaryThe 25th Lakme fashion week showcased ready-to-wear clothes that were a bit too glamourous to be considered everyday wear
When actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took the stage on 30 March in Mumbai to close the five-day Lakme Fashion Week, in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India and Reliance, she made it point to pay tribute to everyone behind the scenes. "The real icons are fashion stylists, make-up artists, hair stylists, choreographers and the 60 smashingly hot fashion models who are backstage... fashion week is not about us actors walking the finales, it's about each and every one of them who've been backstage. We owe it to them."
She's right. A fashion show is a collective effort of hundreds of minds, and an effort to influence the way the country dresses for months to come. What her speech missed, though, was one important word: clothes. Beyond the make-up, the styling, the front-row, the music, the set and the celebrity showstopper, fashion is about clothes.
While the 25th edition of the Lakme Fashion Week had interesting ensembles, there wasn't one look that made you say: "Wow, I can't believe that was even possible!'" There were no clothes that say 'think again', clothes that make you see the world, even yourself, in a new light.