All of them looked layering-friendly but weren't exactly ready-to-wear as one would expect at Lakme fashion week, dedicated to ready-to-wear fashion. Most collections were largely ready-to-wear-meets-occasionwear, high on embellishments like feathers, sequin, crystals, silver chains. Yes, AM-PM dressing has become the order of the day, but how many people would wear a black jacket sprinkled with five big 3D flowers to a client meeting? The idea is sexy, but not seductive. This gap in understanding what ready-to-wear really means could be perhaps because the Indian fashion industry is used to catering to the wedding market.