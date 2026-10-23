Lakme x FDCI fashion week review: Lots of colour, but no new style

When the lights came on for Amit Aggarwal’s show at the finale of the Lakme fashion week x FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) on 18 October in Delhi, they were blinding. Gradually, the set came into focus: a maze-like runway painted to resemble a road, punctuated by traffic signals, plastic pigeons on lamp posts, and street signs that read “Kiss” and “No Stress”. As the music picked up, models emerged, presenting On A Day Like Today, a collection from his ready-to-wear label AM:IT.
Colourful polypropylene chattai (woven plastic mats) were turned into shiny ikat- and gingham-style patterns to create bags, skirts, corsets, capes and bibs with tassels that fell to the knees. Cotton shirts and jackets came with matching chattai pockets, while plastic garlands draped around models’ necks showed Aggarwal’s command of the material—though wearing all that plastic might make you feel hot, literally.
The collection and the set borrowed liberally from “the visual language of everyday India”, as Aggarwal put it in his post-show note. A model in a striking co-ord set made from a tarpaulin sheet rode a bicycle with a piece of wood festooned with balloons. There was a group of men riding an autorickshaw, wearing variations on stripes, rendered in cotton and plastic alike. So was another model, pushing an ice-cream cart.
The opening show by péro had set the five-day fashion week’s tone early, offering a view of fashion, and life, through Barbie-pink sunglasses. It marked a collaboration with Mattel, the company behind the doll, and turned the runway into a paradise of lollipop pink. As a live band sang, Dream it… let’s go to party, Barbies and Kens walked, roller-skated, danced and twirled in bubblegum colours.
The Dream Dress-Up collection was ostensibly about self-expression, but the clothes were less than dreamy. Floral prints, stripes, crochet, lace and bows appeared on long jackets, micro-shorts, shirts, T-shirts and trousers, in combinations that felt all too familiar. Some models wore near-transparent mulmul shirts over coats, reinforcing the idea that separates could be mixed and matched at will. Wearing two, or even three, mini koodai bags at the waist as a belt was a clever way to showcase the versatility of a staple long embedded in everyday life in southern India, as well as its growing popularity.
Over the next four days, more than 20 designers offered variations on wardrobe staples—shirts, T-shirts, coats, jackets, skirts and dresses—often enlivened by colour-blocking, a trend seen across London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks last month. The emphasis was on colour, surface experimentations and wearability, but newer silhouettes were hard to find.
Samant Chauhan, who is celebrating two decades in the industry, presented his experiments with Bhagalpur silk in his Where My Home Is collection. It veered between dresses adorned with metallic fringe and tassels and traditional attire fit for a Rajasthani king. A shimmery gold strapless top flowed into a voluminous white dhoti-style skirt, though the proportions felt off. Similarly, a liquid-gold halter dress with intricate zari embroidery was beautiful in detail but appeared ill-fitting. The sleeker silhouettes, including a cropped embroidered piece, were far more convincing.
Too much shine also defined Suneet Varma’s Kashi-inspired collection, which had a bit of everything: embroidered black joggers cinched just above the ankles, a black-and-white lace sari edged with Victorian-era frills, and plenty of metallic embellishment on trousers. One look that stood out featured a straight black skirt embroidered with a ghat, but the detail was lost in the styling: a silver bodice and an embroidered cape that overlapped the skirt.
PRÊT, PRÊT EVERYWHERE
The trend of couturiers launching prêt lines to reach more customers at a lower price point continued with Manish Malhotra. He presented clothes that seemed to have been put on a shine diet, at least by his standards. There were roomy tailored trousers, sharp long and short jackets, dupattas draped over the shoulder, one-piece concept silhouettes and saris paired with bustier blouses. Much of it felt closer to occasionwear than prêt. Indian designers, it seems, find it hard to shake off their relationship with wedding wear.
The designer ready-to-wear market is far more crowded than it was five years ago, with newer labels rethinking even the simplest wardrobe staples.
Prêt needs a point of view, something that came through strongly at the GenNext show, dedicated to the country’s emerging talent.
Abhishek Chauhan, whose eponymous label is two years old, experimented with mango, cactus and tomato bio-leather and orange-fibre fabric to create warrior princess-like tops and chain-mail dresses, great for those who like to bring some drama to their everyday dressing.
Kolkata-based Nimisha Diwakar of Subbah layered batik with French knots, wave tucks, kantha embroidery and aari work. Her double-breasted red jacket paired with matching trouser-pyjamas, for instance, could hold its own in an office meeting as easily as on a red carpet. Best of all, the look worked across genders.
That seemed to be a stronger trend this season: clothes that moved between menswear and womenswear with ease, without tipping into gimmick.
Countrymade’s Sushant Abrol made a strong case for this fluidity with a silk-like denim take on the khaki-green safari shirt, which seems to be finding renewed favour. So did Ashish Soni, who offered a playful spin on workwear with a cropped, one-button blazer paired with wide-legged trousers.
At TIL, designer Ankur Verma turned discarded threads and fabric remnants into an autumn-leaf-inspired sweatshirt and dhoti, bringing an unexpected lightness to the mix.
Staying true to its vision, Huemn presented gender-neutral clothes, but it was also the only show that seemed attuned to what was happening in the Capital—the protests seeking the resignation of the chief election commissioner.
As designer Pranav Kirti noted in the collection statement, “beauty and terror” are a recurring duality in the label’s design philosophy, and this collection “draws on the social, political and cultural landscapes of the times”. Models appeared bloodied and wounded, wearing shirts printed with dripping blood. Others, wearing macabre clay masks or with their faces partially obscured, appeared in sequinned short dresses and one-piece ensembles in blue and white that blurred the lines between saris, dresses and shirt-and-trouser sets.
A COAT FOR EVERYONE
Blazers and coats are increasingly becoming canvases for experimentation. The most desirable interpretations were by Ladakh-based labels Zilzom and Namza Couture that used wool and Banarasi silk to bring traditional textiles into contemporary wardrobes. Perky colour-blocking—orange with mint green, deep maroon with light blue—lent the looks a sense of joy, while fringe detail added a softness the structure. Coats were also layered in different lengths and volumes, making a familiar winter staple look less predictable.
Towards the end of Aggarwal’s finale show, the DJ played We Feeling Okay, apt words for a fashion world content to remain in its fantastical bubble.