Designer Amit Aggarwal combined Benaras brocade with his signature handwoven polymer to create a ready-to-wear collection that celebrated classic silhouettes with sharp tailoring. There were cropped jackets, corset and long blazers with asymmetric hemlines, all being layering friendly.

View Full Image From Mohammed Mazhar's show on 28 March (PTI)

Mohammed Mazhar's collection brought the quaint town of Saharanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, into spotlight, by putting its famous craft of woodcarving (that has European influences) on corsets and belts.

View Full Image Filmmaker Karan Johar walked the ramp for Falguni Shane Peacok on 28 March (PTI)

The Falguni Shane Peacock collection was high on glamour and drama, with extensive use of feathers, 3D flowers and beaded and sculpted cut-outs on overcoats, dresses, bodysuits and jackets.

View Full Image Kubra Sait walked for designer Namrata Joshipura on 28 March (AFP)

Namrata Joshipura’s show offered sculpted bodysuits, statement puffer jackets, glamorous singlets and shorts, and elevated tees, all clothes that screamed luxe-athleisure.

View Full Image A model presents a creation by designer Satya Paul at the Lakme Fashion Week 2025, in Mumbai on March 27, 2025. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)

The first Satya Paul collection by the minds behind Abraham and Thakore was a combination of bold colours, prints and fluid silhouettes. Inspired by mid-century modernists Ellsworth Kelly and Matisse, the collection included kaftans, tunics, saris and dresses.

View Full Image From the Eka collection by Rina Singh on 27 March (AFP)

Inspired by the Amer Fort, Rina Singh's ‘The Rite of Spring’ was full of flowing, layered ensembles that celebrated effortless fashion.







