Highlights from Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Designer Amit Aggarwal combined Benaras brocade with his signature handwoven polymer to create a ready-to-wear collection that celebrated classic silhouettes with sharp tailoring. There were cropped jackets, corset and long blazers with asymmetric hemlines, all being layering friendly.
Designer Amit Aggarwal combined Benaras brocade with his signature handwoven polymer to create a ready-to-wear collection that celebrated classic silhouettes with sharp tailoring. There were cropped jackets, corset and long blazers with asymmetric hemlines, all being layering friendly.
Mohammed Mazhar's collection brought the quaint town of Saharanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, into spotlight, by putting its famous craft of woodcarving (that has European influences) on corsets and belts.
The Falguni Shane Peacock collection was high on glamour and drama, with extensive use of feathers, 3D flowers and beaded and sculpted cut-outs on overcoats, dresses, bodysuits and jackets.
Namrata Joshipura’s show offered sculpted bodysuits, statement puffer jackets, glamorous singlets and shorts, and elevated tees, all clothes that screamed luxe-athleisure.
The first Satya Paul collection by the minds behind Abraham and Thakore was a combination of bold colours, prints and fluid silhouettes. Inspired by mid-century modernists Ellsworth Kelly and Matisse, the collection included kaftans, tunics, saris and dresses.
Inspired by the Amer Fort, Rina Singh's ‘The Rite of Spring’ was full of flowing, layered ensembles that celebrated effortless fashion.
Also read: 25 years of India's fashion week