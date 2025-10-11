Highlights from Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2025

The 25th edition of the Lakme Fashion Week, in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), is in full swing in Delhi, with over 20 designers showcasing ready-to-wear collections.
Many of the collections presented so far have focused on giving traditional wear a contemporary touch while keeping comfort first. Here are some of the highlights from the fashion week, which concludes on 12 October.
Inspired by Peru, Aseem Kapoor's collection, Akaar, included structured and free-flowing coats, dresses, skirts and jackets, in shades of terracotta, beige, ochre and azure.
Russian designer Fatima Shogenova, who's the founder of the label Hatsibana, presented her collection Amazon, as part of FDCI’s ongoing designer exchange programme with the Russian Fashion Council. Shogenova's collection brought together art and fashion, translating bold brushstrokes and rich symbolism into structured wearable pieces including jackets with graphic prints and long dresses with delicate embroidery.
Inca's 22 looks included draped dresses, soft-structured jackets and kaftans with leheriya stripes. Designer Amit Hansraj's use of brocade to make fluid blouses and skirts was among the highlights of the collection.
