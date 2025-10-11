Subscribe

Highlights from Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2025

From Inca to Abraham and Thakore, many brands at the ongoing fashion showcase are focusing on comfort-first clothes  

Team Lounge
Updated11 Oct 2025, 01:42 PM IST
Advertisement
The Abraham and Thakore collection, which included gender-neutral clothes, reimagined the dhoti and lungi, giving the traditional silhouettes a fresh, contemporary twist
The Abraham and Thakore collection, which included gender-neutral clothes, reimagined the dhoti and lungi, giving the traditional silhouettes a fresh, contemporary twist (PTI)

The 25th edition of the Lakme Fashion Week, in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), is in full swing in Delhi, with over 20 designers showcasing ready-to-wear collections.

Advertisement

Many of the collections presented so far have focused on giving traditional wear a contemporary touch while keeping comfort first. Here are some of the highlights from the fashion week, which concludes on 12 October.

Also Read | Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI: Six collections to watch out for
From Aseem Kapoor's 'Akaar' collection

Inspired by Peru, Aseem Kapoor's collection, Akaar, included structured and free-flowing coats, dresses, skirts and jackets, in shades of terracotta, beige, ochre and azure.

Advertisement
From Russian designer Fatima Shogenova's collection 'Amazon'

Russian designer Fatima Shogenova, who's the founder of the label Hatsibana, presented her collection Amazon, as part of FDCI’s ongoing designer exchange programme with the Russian Fashion Council. Shogenova's collection brought together art and fashion, translating bold brushstrokes and rich symbolism into structured wearable pieces including jackets with graphic prints and long dresses with delicate embroidery.

Advertisement
From the Inca collection

Inca's 22 looks included draped dresses, soft-structured jackets and kaftans with leheriya stripes. Designer Amit Hansraj's use of brocade to make fluid blouses and skirts was among the highlights of the collection.

Also Read | Lakme fashion week review: Too much Bollywood, too little ready-to-wear
 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsLoungeStyleHighlights from Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2025
Read Next Story