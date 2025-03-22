25 years of India's fashion week
SummaryAs the fashion week turns 25, two big tasks lie ahead: including more young talent and capturing the Indian pret market
Next week, Lakmé Fashion Week, in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Reliance, will mark its 25th anniversary with a five-day showcase, starting 26 March, at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre. Among the highlights will be AK-OK’s opening show, Satya Paul’s first collection under the new creative direction of Abraham & Thakore, and presentations by artisans-turned-designers from Gujarat. Perhaps the most awaited of all would be the grand finale on 30 March, featuring several homegrown designers—names have not been made public yet—in a rare show of unity.