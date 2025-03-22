25 years of India's fashion week

When FDCI was established as an industry body of designers in the 1990s, one of its mandates was to provide a platform for Indian design talent as well as help them with large-scale commerce. (Till then, designers hosted their own shows, with or without sponsorship.) Thus, the first fashion week, with beauty house Lakmé as the title sponsor and organiser IMG, took place in August 2000 in Delhi at the Taj Palace Hotel. Models like Nina Manuel and Waluscha De Sousa walked the narrow runways, presenting ready-to-wear creations by 30-odd designers, including the late Rohit Bal’s embroidered silhouettes and Ritu Kumar’s lehnga-cholis.