Does the Indian fashion week need a rethink?

It’s that time of year when fashion feeds are filled with runway shows in New York, London and Milan. But this September, while moving between the three cities, I kept encountering India in unexpected ways—not just through Indian designers presenting their collections internationally, but in conversations with editors, buyers and those watching the next generation of talent. Indian fashion, it seems, is no longer knocking at the door of the global fashion system. It is very much part of the conversation.

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Much of that is down to an increasingly confident contemporary Indian fashion language, with designers recognising that creativity and commerce have to work together. But it also made me wonder: is our own fashion week keeping pace with the industry it represents?

A fashion week is, at its core, a trade event. Buyers come to assess what they might put into their stores; editors come to discover designers and shape the fashion conversation; content creators amplify collections and take them to new audiences. At its best, a fashion week should be the meeting point between creativity and commerce—the business engine of the fashion industry. That business is real, and so is the money around it, which is why conglomerates like Reliance and the Aditya Birla Group have invested in the sector.

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Twenty-six years after India witnessed its first fashion week, the Indian consumer is more exposed to global fashion and increasingly willing to spend on it. At the same time, international buyers are becoming more curious about what India has to offer. But the platform that was meant to bring the industry together, India’s fashion week, hasn’t necessarily evolved at the same pace as the industry itself.

Ramesh Menon, who worked as a consultant to Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), a body dedicated to Indian fashion, for a decade, puts the question rather bluntly. “Every few months, particularly around fashion week, we end up asking: Why is Indian fashion week losing its relevance as a platform?”

THE MAKING OF THE FASHION WEEK The history of fashion week in India is complicated. FDCI, Lakmé and IMG launched Lakmé India Fashion Week in 2000, marking the beginning of a formal fashion week system in the country.

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Over the years, the format, ownership and institutional relationships have changed, eventually leading to the Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI partnership we have today.

FDCI was instrumental in formalising India’s fashion industry. After years of musical chairs involving associations with different brands, FDCI, Lakmé and RISE Worldwide (a Reliance entity) came together in 2021 to create a single fashion week, alternating between Delhi and Mumbai.

And so, today, we have Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI—a curious name for what is, effectively, India’s official fashion week. The country name doesn’t even appear in the title. This year’s edition is just weeks away, 13-18 October, but the schedule is yet to be announced.

Individual sponsors are also brought into shows and activations, and that money matters, particularly for younger designers who need the support and resources. But sponsorship should support fashion, not overwhelm it. When cars appear on runways or hair-styling tools become almost as prominent as the clothes, it is fair to ask where the balance lies.

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A good fashion partnership should make the fashion more memorable, not the branding.

There are also examples of the platform working well. Gen Next has given young designers an important entry point into the industry. It is a platform that has helped launch Rahul Mishra, Kallol Datta and Masaba Gupta.

FDCI president Sunil Sethi recalls three questions he faced when he joined the organisation in 2007. “The first was: fashion is only for the elite, so who will buy it?” This was answered five or six years later as fashion went to Tier 2 cities, driven by the momentum created by fashion week.

“Second was, when will Indian designers go international? We addressed that by ensuring that we worked closely with trade events such as Tranoï in Paris, Coterie, Magic in Los Angeles. Third, when will the government help designers? The government has now started to look at the industry in a very serious way,” he says.

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FDCI recently signed a collaboration with New Zealand Fashion Week “in the presence of the New Zealand Prime Minister and Piyush Goyal (Union minister of commerce and industry),” he points out.

Buyers often say Indian fashion week feels more social than commercial. “Buyers no longer necessarily depend on fashion week to discover designers,” says Menon, the founder of multi-brand store Save the Loom.

The result is that some young designers no longer see a domestic fashion week as essential to building their businesses. Buyers are increasingly using pop-ups to scout new talent, while designers looking to expand internationally turn to showrooms for exposure. Fashion journalists, too, find less that is new to report.

All three point to the same problem: the social media algorithm appears to have become the driver of fashion week. Content creators are stakeholders in fashion today. But they are one part of the ecosystem. A fashion week cannot become an elaborate content studio with a runway attached. If the algorithm matters more than the industry it is meant to serve, something has gone wrong.

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Then there is the showstopper. it has always been part of Indian fashion, and it works when the celebrity is genuinely embedded in the designer’s world. Manish Malhotra is an obvious example. A showstopper should stop the show because they belong to the designer’s story and not simply because a famous face is guaranteed to generate content.

Between sponsorships, competing stakeholders and the pressure to go viral, the details can get lost. Line sheets are still surprisingly inconsistent. Even basic elements of a collection—shoes, for example—can sometimes feel like an afterthought. These may sound like small things, but if the goal is to build serious fashion businesses, the infrastructure around the runway needs to be taken as seriously as the runway itself.

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Another question fashion week needs to confront is how many Indian designers now build their international visibility elsewhere. Sabyasachi Mukherjee has not shown at India’s fashion week in years, though he is a familiar name across the country and the world. When some of the country’s biggest designers no longer feel the need to participate in their own domestic fashion week, it is worth asking what the platform is offering them. Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI also does not yet appear to command the same international visibility as younger fashion weeks such as the ones in Dubai or Tokyo.

Fern Mallis, the former senior vice-president of IMG Fashion who played a role in putting together the early editions of the Lakmé fashion week, puts the issue in an international context. “I have not seen much media or international press or any coverage of it. I do feel they are missing the boat, not getting more on to the international map,” she says. “Indian designers are doing beautiful work that needs to be seen, respected and acknowledged around the world. I don’t know if that’s happening.”

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Perhaps Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI could look to London Fashion Week, which has undergone a reset over the past year. British labels such as Alexander McQueen returned to the schedule after 25 years in Paris, show fees were waived for smaller brands, and the international guest programme was expanded. The changes are a reminder that fashion weeks, like the industries they represent, need to evolve.

Perhaps it is India’s turn to ask what its fashion week needs to be now. India does not need another spectacle; it needs a fashion week that works as a fashion business.

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About the Author Sujata Assomull Sujata Assomull is a fashion journalist, editor, and commentator with over 25 years' experience specialising in the intersection of global trends and ...Read More ✕ Sujata Assomull Sujata Assomull is a fashion journalist, editor, and commentator with over 25 years' experience specialising in the intersection of global trends and local identity. Co-author of 100 Iconic Bollywood Costumes, she has held senior roles at leading publications and is a sought-after moderator in fashion, culture, and luxury markets.