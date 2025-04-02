Recreate India fashion week make-up looks at home

Clear, glowy skin, with a hint of natural-looking pinkish red colour on the cheeks—that was the make-up look most designers opted for at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week, in association with the Fashion Design Council of India.

If you are looking for some make-up inspiration for your summer holiday, here are some tips inspired from the fashion week.

Hydrated matte skin

In most shows, models wore what looked like natural-looking make up, making the skin smooth and shiny with no freckles in sight. If that's a look you want too, first settle your skin texture with good skincare. Look for base products with hydrating skincare ingredients as well.

Wearing too much concealer and foundation in summer can make the face oily, so use lighter products and set the face with a powder.

You can add some extra blush-bronzer on the high points of your cheeks if you're going to the beach. Or opt for a smoky eye-up with nude lips in case you are going to an evening party.

Outer corner colour

Adding a hint of colour or highlighter to your inner eye corners can instantly elevate the entire look. What you can also do is add a hint of colour, such as blue, to the outer corner of your eyes when you want the drama of bright colours but in a toned-down way. Use the same colour to define your eyes by shaping the outer corners.

Pastel clouds

View Full Image From the Eka show on 27 March (AFP)

Eka’s show, full of wispy, breezy dresses, offered enough ideas on eye make-up. Models wore shades of powder blue, pink and lilac on their lids, adding that soft but fun touch to the ensembles.

In case you want to do a similar look, use a fluffy brush to apply a bright colour gently all over the lids. You can even do two colours, blue from the inner corner to the centre and pink towards the outer eye. Keep the rest of the face clean. You can use either liquid eyeshadows or powder for this look.

Graphic eyes

The cut-crease eye look, with a line drawn and smudged at the crease of the eyelid, was a style that emerged in the 60s, popularised by models such as Twiggy. Somya Goyal’s show presented an edgy, graphic version of this.

For a real-life update, you could simply just use a bit of black to create a crease, or go bold and edgy while keeping the rest of the face neutral.

Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.