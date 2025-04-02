Recreate India fashion week make-up looks at home
SummaryThe recently concluded Lakme fashion week was full of no make-up make-up looks with ample focus on the eyes. Here are some tips to recreate them this summer
Clear, glowy skin, with a hint of natural-looking pinkish red colour on the cheeks—that was the make-up look most designers opted for at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week, in association with the Fashion Design Council of India.
If you are looking for some make-up inspiration for your summer holiday, here are some tips inspired from the fashion week.