Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI: Six collections to watch out for

Lakme Fashion Week, in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India, is back in Delhi, 9 October onwards. More than 20 designers will propose a new closet, comprising elevated ready-to-wear with elements borrowed from couture and keeping traditional craft at heart.

Here’s a sneak peek into some noteworthy showcases:

EVERYDAY GLAMOUR

View Full Image Expect to see lots of shibori, bandhani and ajrakh at Inca's showcase

Amit Hansraj, the founder of label Inca, continues his efforts to make comfort-first everyday clothes that celebrate traditional crafts. “I’ve never believed heritage should sit locked away in trunks or behind glass," says the designer. “It feels most alive when it moves with us: when kantha’s wandering stitches turn into a jacket thrown over denim, when shibori’s indigo tide ripples through a workday tunic, when leheriya’s geometry warms an evening walk," says the designer while talking about his latest collection.

Expect to see lots of shibori, bandhani and ajrakh in kaftans, long jackets, and jumpsuits and kimonos, made in a way no fabric is wasted.

FEATHER-LIGHT FASHION

Abraham & Thakore’s collection Warp & Weft focuses on two emblematic pieces of traditional clothing—the dhoti and the lungi—and recontextualises their forms through a contemporary lens. The bordered dhoti, for instance, is reinterpreted as playful handkerchief skirts and babydoll tops (short blouse, with a slight flare at the hips and puffed sleeves) using sequins, metallics and embroideries, while the lungi’s fluid geometry informs bandhgalas, bundis and kurtas.

For the collection, the designers, David Abraham, Rakesh Thakore and Kevin Nigli, have re-engineered ikat in 100% Tencel as a base yarn instead of the traditional cotton, lending the heritage weave an extraordinary weightlessness.

STAR ENERGY

View Full Image Nikita Mhaisalkar's silhouettes oscillate between fluid drapes and sculpted forms

Nikita Mhaisalkar uses forms of embroidery, metallic threads and multicoloured stones to present the beauty of galaxies, constellations and starbursts on long dresses, kurtas and skirts. The silhouettes oscillate between fluid drapes and sculpted forms. Rich velvets, sheer overlays and layers of tulle, for example, create depth, and structured corsetry and asymmetric cuts lend a modern edge.

Mhaisalkar has also employed rattan bamboo to construct corsets, and incorporates crystals and shine-on holographic raw materials to create a bright starry sky on clothes.

BACK TO NATURE

View Full Image Pankaj & Nidhi's 'Araquis' is inspired by colours and fluidity of sand dunes

Known for masterfully extrapolating appliqué, designers Pankaj and Nidhi Ahuja of the brand Pankaj & Nidhi will unveil Araquis, inspired by colours and fluidity of sand dunes.

Architectural, yet fluid, silhouettes, including short dresses, jackets with exaggerated shoulders, billowing skirts and appliquéd choli blouses, will be seen in sunlit gold, earthen browns, dawn blues, midnight white and lush greens—all capturing the colours and the way the desert changes shape through a day.

AN ODE TO RED CARPET GLAM

View Full Image From Shantnu Nikhil Couture's 'Velora'

Long known for rewriting the codes of Indian menswear, Shantnu Nikhil Couture is set to unveil its first-ever all womenswear couture collection. Inspired by the cinematic allure of the 1930s, the collection, Velora, presents the concept of red-carpet glamour using the house design codes of structure and drapery. The silhouettes comprise corseted bodices with plunging lines and structural gowns, highly embellished with pearls and crystals.

The palette shifts from power reds and obsidian blacks to liquid silvers and luminous pearls.

REIMAGINING MAXIMALISM

View Full Image Tarun Tahiliani's 'Bejewelled' collection is inspired from traditional jewellery

Tarun Tahiliani will close the fashion week on 12 October with his Bejewelled collection, inspired from traditional jewellery. Think jewel-printed bombers, long jackets and kimonos. “I wanted to explore adornment in its modern form where drapes and jewel tones evoke radiance without excess," he says. “It is my interpretation of India Modern: sculptural, sensual, and light enough to move effortlessly from day into evening."