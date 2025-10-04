Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI: Six collections to watch out for
The forthcoming fashion showcase, which starts on 9 October, will offer elevated ready-to-wear with a couture twist
Lakme Fashion Week, in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India, is back in Delhi, 9 October onwards. More than 20 designers will propose a new closet, comprising elevated ready-to-wear with elements borrowed from couture and keeping traditional craft at heart.
Here’s a sneak peek into some noteworthy showcases: