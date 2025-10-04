Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI: Six collections to watch out for

Amit Hansraj, the founder of label Inca, continues his efforts to make comfort-first everyday clothes that celebrate traditional crafts. “I’ve never believed heritage should sit locked away in trunks or behind glass," says the designer. “It feels most alive when it moves with us: when kantha’s wandering stitches turn into a jacket thrown over denim, when shibori’s indigo tide ripples through a workday tunic, when leheriya’s geometry warms an evening walk," says the designer while talking about his latest collection.