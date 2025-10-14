From florals to bling, trends that dominated Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

The recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI saw most designers staying true to their core design vocabulary while including couture elements into ready to wear.

Designer Amit Hansraj of label Inca, for instance, showcased 22 looks comprising draped dresses, soft-structured jackets and separates that could be effortlessly mixed and matched—a design philosophy the brand is known for.

Abraham & Thakore's collection, Warp & Weft, meanwhile, gave a new touch to the humble dhoti and lungi, which formed the anchor of the line. The simple bordered dhoti was transformed into a handkerchief skirt and even a baby doll top. The lungi, on the other hand, was given a modern formalwear treatment.

View Full Image Abraham & Thakore's collection gave a new touch to the humble dhoti and lungi (PTI)

Designer duo Pankaj & Nidhi's Araquis was largely about appliqué, a form of embroidery they are known for. From bold shoulders to striking appliques, each ensemble was an invitation to play dress up.

Also worth mentioning is designer Anurag Gupta's collection, An Ode to Hokusai, which was an homage to Japanese artist and painter Katsushika Hokusai. Gupta reimagined the artwork, presenting off-kilter, statement-making deconstructed forms. The dynamism of the pieces played out on the architectural silhouettes, along with surface ornamentation resulting in a strong collection.

Here are some of the key fashion trends that emerged at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2025: