How pret designers are shaping Indian fashion

When Mumbai’s James Ferreira started his ready-to-wear label in 1976, the Indian fashion industry didn’t function in the form we know it today. Textile brands like Vimal and Bombay Dyeing hosted fashion shows for clients and buyers, while individual women-run boutiques offered made-to-order clothes.

“Prêt (or ready-to-wear) came before the couture market in India, but people didn’t understand the different cuts, silhouettes. Women were into saris and salwar-kurtas. Men had moved away from traditional kurtas and were wearing those classic western suits (because of British influence)," recalls Ferreira. “Now, it’s a different story. There seems to be a revolution."

Spurred by the consumer’s cravings for a more relaxed, yet chic, way of dressing, along with the growing willingness to spend and experiment, the ready-to-wear space in India has become hot. Looking for an asymmetrical AM-PM dress with digital leheriya print, a salwar-kameez-inspired pant-suit, or a pair of dhoti-esque formal trousers? Perhaps a kaftan fit for an investor meeting? Today’s Indian ready-to-wear carries the attitude of exclusive designs and brings fluid definition to power dressing, without compromising on comfort. The silhouettes also indicate of the growing confidence of homegrown designers to experiment.

There are no official figures to reflect the increase in the number of such brands, but a quick look inside multi-designer stores or the sheer number of advertisements by fashion brands on platforms like Instagram gives a sense of the growth. Another indication is the attempt by couture designers like Anamika Khanna and Rahul Mishra to expand in the prêt space.

During the pandemic, Aza Fashions, one of India’s multi-designer fashion retailers, added over 200 young brands to their kitty, seeing the rise in demand for comfortable, less embellished clothes that were as fit for a meeting as for a brunch or a party. “More people are looking for clothes that come with that small twist. The Indian wearer has become more confident with fashion and brands are responding to those needs," says Devangi Nishar Parekh, director of Aza Fashions. “It also makes sense economically. You don’t have to shop in Chelsea (London) or Saks (in the US) for, say, a £1,000 dress with a different shape. You can find more affordable varieties in your own country, plus they will be more suitable for the Indian body."

Beyond the desire to experiment, ready-to-wear designers are catering to the growing consumer need to buy designer pieces that aren’t for weddings but for birthdays, lunches, meetings or just a regular day.

When Saaksha & Kinni, a contemporary ready-to-wear brand with a focus on Indian prints, started a decade ago, there was hardly any competition. “It’s crazy how cut-throat it’s become in these five years," says Saaksha Bhat, co-founder of Saaksha & Kinni, who believes pandemic triggered the shift. “It’s not that people have stopped buying Zara or H&M and are only focusing on Indian brands. It’s just that they’ll wear their Zara top but then add an Indian skirt or pants. People, especially women, also want to celebrate small moments now. They are getting special shoots done for six-month anniversaries, baby showers; they are finding excuses to dress up and then post about it on Instagram."

Among the Saaksha & Kinni best-sellers are lightweight chiffon, cotton and satin dresses. Five years ago, the average purchase on their website was around ₹10,000. Today, it is ₹22,000, says Bhat.

Ready-to-wear has long been part of the Indian fashion story. In fact, the Lakmē Fashion Week started in 2000 to give a platform to prêt brands of India. “Prêt is about the business of fashion," says Sunil Sethi, the head of Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), who’s currently preparing for the forthcoming five-day Lakmé Fashion Week xFDCI, which starts on 9 October. “Most of the international buyers who used to come, and still come, are attending these ready-to-wear shows to place orders on hundreds of clothes. This doesn’t happen as much in couture (that’s mostly consumed within the Indian market for occasions like weddings)."

The biggest takeaway from the growth in the space of ready-to-wear is the increased confidence among homegrown designers to experiment with shapes, drapes and silhouettes. Such boldness remains largely missing in couture, where tried-and-tested shapes are often hidden behind heavy embroidery. “The more you embroider, the less you experiment," says fashion consultant Sabina Chopra. “In heavy pieces, the hero ends up being the embroidery, and that’s why couture gets talked about more than the developments in prêt."

Media, too, has a role to play in putting more shine on couture. In 2008, when the India couture week started, banking on the growing wedding market, it commanded a lot more attention. “Even if you notice magazine covers from that time, or even now, you mostly see couture," says Amit Hansraj, founder of the three-year-old label Inca, famous for its simple, flowing dresses and blouses. (Earlier this week, he was appointed as the creative head for the Wendell Rodricks label.) “Couture is like a fairytale, while prêt is more real."

The other reason, according to David Abraham of Abraham & Thakore, is the sociological aspect. “Couture is attached to aspects of life that are considered more important—weddings, traditions, religion. So, there are going to be more conversations around it."

Much like James Ferreira, when Abraham & Thakore was born three decades ago, the fashion industry was still finding its feet. Designers were “seen as this ‘exotic species’," jokes Abraham, who’s currently finalising the 50-odd-piece collection, Finding Beauty, that will be showcased on 10 October at Lakmé Fashion Week. “We had to convince customers about what we were trying to do with fashion. Now there’s more openness towards alternate clothing. It’s like ready-to-wear has reached an inflection point."

Another aspect for the rise is “airport dressing". “Seeing celebrities in these comfortable but striking clothes on social media has given that extra push to ready-to-wear," says Hansraj. “In a way, you are dressing up for a photo, whether you are on a beach or in an airport."

In other words, the casual outfit is no longer casual. It’s a marriage of style, comfort and personal expression and doesn’t shy away from exploring traditional craftsmanship.

As Bhat says, “Traditional embroideries or cuts are not just restricted to couture. Designers are incorporating hand embroideries, hand-micropleating, Indian prints in prêt too, albeit on a smaller scale. Of course it doesn’t match couture, and it shouldn’t. You wear prêt every day, not couture."

