How pret designers are shaping Indian fashion
SummaryIndian prêt, the focus of the forthcoming Lakmé Fashion Week, embodies a readiness to experiment that’s missing in couture
When Mumbai’s James Ferreira started his ready-to-wear label in 1976, the Indian fashion industry didn’t function in the form we know it today. Textile brands like Vimal and Bombay Dyeing hosted fashion shows for clients and buyers, while individual women-run boutiques offered made-to-order clothes.
“Prêt (or ready-to-wear) came before the couture market in India, but people didn’t understand the different cuts, silhouettes. Women were into saris and salwar-kurtas. Men had moved away from traditional kurtas and were wearing those classic western suits (because of British influence)," recalls Ferreira. “Now, it’s a different story. There seems to be a revolution."
Spurred by the consumer’s cravings for a more relaxed, yet chic, way of dressing, along with the growing willingness to spend and experiment, the ready-to-wear space in India has become hot. Looking for an asymmetrical AM-PM dress with digital leheriya print, a salwar-kameez-inspired pant-suit, or a pair of dhoti-esque formal trousers? Perhaps a kaftan fit for an investor meeting? Today’s Indian ready-to-wear carries the attitude of exclusive designs and brings fluid definition to power dressing, without compromising on comfort. The silhouettes also indicate of the growing confidence of homegrown designers to experiment.