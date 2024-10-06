How pret designers are shaping Indian fashion

During the pandemic, Aza Fashions, one of India’s multi-designer fashion retailers, added over 200 young brands to their kitty, seeing the rise in demand for comfortable, less embellished clothes that were as fit for a meeting as for a brunch or a party. “More people are looking for clothes that come with that small twist. The Indian wearer has become more confident with fashion and brands are responding to those needs," says Devangi Nishar Parekh, director of Aza Fashions. “It also makes sense economically. You don’t have to shop in Chelsea (London) or Saks (in the US) for, say, a £1,000 dress with a different shape. You can find more affordable varieties in your own country, plus they will be more suitable for the Indian body."