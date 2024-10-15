Best of Lakme Fashion Week: Love and rubbish on the table
SummaryDesigners dug into their archives to present ready-to-wear clothing at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week. Many missed, some struck gold
It’s not often you see people crying on and off stage after a fashion show. The who’s who of Indian fashion had a hard time collecting themselves when designer Rohit Bal swayed to INXS’ Afterglow on the ramp at end of his showcase, joined by models and showstopper actor Ananya Panday. It was the finale of the five-day Lakme x FDCI Fashion Week at Delhi's Imperial hotel.
Even a fashion novice would have understood the emotion. Bal had been critically ill earlier this year and was back on the ramp after over five years, presenting a collection that prized embroidery over sparkle or sequins. In an era when fashion shows are largely engineered to create viral moments and upstage one another, it was unique to see one that united the fashion industry.