Best of Lakme Fashion Week: Love and rubbish on the table

Pranav Misra's choice of found object was mud: His Huemn collection, presented by models who walked like zombies set to take over the world, used mud as a design texture for "wearable art". The result was signature Huemn oversized T-shirts, blazers, jeans, vests and bikini tops—made using eco-friendly fabrics by R|Elan that claim to offer multiple functional properties like odour control and UV protection—looking like they were splashed with mud. "Each piece in the collection is crafted using seven distinct handmade processes during the washing stage, resulting in garments where no two are alike," the press notes reads. Besides mud, mundane objects like garbage bags were made extraordinary with prints, pushing the audience to rethink the ordinary.