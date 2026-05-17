Why Laura Mercier is entering India again

3. How critical is India to Laura Mercier’s global growth roadmap over the next five years?

India is a strategically important growth market for us during the next five years. It represents one of the most dynamic prestige beauty environments globally, driven by a young demographic, rising disposable income, and increasing appetite for globally respected luxury brands. From a portfolio perspective, our strength in complexion aligns naturally with the needs of Indian consumers. But beyond product fit, we see long-term brand relevance. India’s beauty consumer is highly engaged and values expertise, which aligns closely with our artistry heritage that Laura laid the groundwork on. Our approach is deliberate. We are building thoughtfully—investing in retail presence, education, and brand storytelling that reinforces authority rather than chasing rapid scale. In the first phase of the relaunch, our focus is on re-establishing the brand across key e-commerce platforms such as Nykaa, while also strengthening our physical distribution with leading prestige partners including Sephora, Tira, and Nykaa in strategic doors across major cities like Mumbai and Delhi. From there, we plan to progressively expand into additional high-potential markets such as Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. We view India not as a peripheral expansion, but as a market where we intend to build sustained equity and meaningful cultural relevance over time.