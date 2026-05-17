Why Laura Mercier is entering India again

Back in 2024, among the many international brands announcing their launches in India, global makeup giant Laura Mercier entered India through an omnichannel presence, including a store in Mumbai. Cut to 2026, the brand is re looking at its India strategy, relaunching in India with a different partner, Luxasia India. Ginny Wright, CEO, Orveon Global, whose portfolio also includes bareMinerals and BUXOM cosmetics, discusses their relaunch.
1.What has fundamentally changed since Laura Mercier’s last innings here?
India's beauty market hasn't just grown, we see that it has matured. Today's consumer is digitally fluent, analytically sharp, and genuinely invested in understanding formulation, undertones, and performance. That depth of dialogue didn't exist in the same way before, and it's exactly the consumer Laura Mercier was built for. What's changed is the sophistication of the conversation. Women here aren't just buying makeup—they're making informed decisions about what integrates into their routine and meets their standards. Laura pioneered skin-first complexion philosophy before it had a name. Breathable performance over heavy coverage has always been our position. India has simply caught up to it.
The brand has also evolved. We've expanded our shade architecture, strengthened innovation, and continued building global authority in complexion—led by icons like Translucent Loose Setting Powder, which sells every 20 seconds worldwide. Our partnership with Luxasia adds the regional expertise and retail relationships to build this properly for the long term. We plan to expand our distribution footprint, with the goal of doubling our presence by the end of 2026. As part of this effort, we have developed a three-year roadmap focused on building a strong omnichannel strategy, targeting approximately 150 points of sale across India. Our ambition is to make Laura Mercier more accessible to Indian consumers through a combination of key e-commerce platforms and thoughtfully expanded physical distribution, including freestanding boutiques, shop-in-shop formats with leading retail partners, and open-sell environments.
This isn't a short-term activation. It's a deliberate growth chapter—entered with clearer positioning, stronger local insight, and a commitment to sustained presence.