Why Laura Mercier is entering India again

Back in 2024, among the many international brands announcing their launches in India, global makeup giant Laura Mercier entered India through an omnichannel presence, including a store in Mumbai. Cut to 2026, the brand is re looking at its India strategy, relaunching in India with a different partner, Luxasia India. Ginny Wright, CEO, Orveon Global, whose portfolio also includes bareMinerals and BUXOM cosmetics, discusses their relaunch.
Back in 2024, among the many international brands announcing their launches in India, global makeup giant Laura Mercier entered India through an omnichannel presence, including a store in Mumbai. Cut to 2026, the brand is re looking at its India strategy, relaunching in India with a different partner, Luxasia India. Ginny Wright, CEO, Orveon Global, whose portfolio also includes bareMinerals and BUXOM cosmetics, discusses their relaunch.
1.What has fundamentally changed since Laura Mercier’s last innings here?
India's beauty market hasn't just grown, we see that it has matured. Today's consumer is digitally fluent, analytically sharp, and genuinely invested in understanding formulation, undertones, and performance. That depth of dialogue didn't exist in the same way before, and it's exactly the consumer Laura Mercier was built for. What's changed is the sophistication of the conversation. Women here aren't just buying makeup—they're making informed decisions about what integrates into their routine and meets their standards. Laura pioneered skin-first complexion philosophy before it had a name. Breathable performance over heavy coverage has always been our position. India has simply caught up to it.
The brand has also evolved. We've expanded our shade architecture, strengthened innovation, and continued building global authority in complexion—led by icons like Translucent Loose Setting Powder, which sells every 20 seconds worldwide. Our partnership with Luxasia adds the regional expertise and retail relationships to build this properly for the long term. We plan to expand our distribution footprint, with the goal of doubling our presence by the end of 2026. As part of this effort, we have developed a three-year roadmap focused on building a strong omnichannel strategy, targeting approximately 150 points of sale across India. Our ambition is to make Laura Mercier more accessible to Indian consumers through a combination of key e-commerce platforms and thoughtfully expanded physical distribution, including freestanding boutiques, shop-in-shop formats with leading retail partners, and open-sell environments.
This isn't a short-term activation. It's a deliberate growth chapter—entered with clearer positioning, stronger local insight, and a commitment to sustained presence.
2. Was this relaunch driven more by learnings from the India market or by changes within Laura Mercier?
Honestly, both—but the real answer is that internal discipline drove the timing as much as market readiness. When we were previously in India, the prestige landscape was still forming. Today it's structured, education-led, and rewards brands with genuine category authority. That favours us. Internally, we're clearer about what we stand for. We lead with hero products and techniques that build long-term equity rather than chasing broad category expansion. The difference this time is focus. Defined positioning, disciplined storytelling, and a real commitment to being here—not just visible.
3. How critical is India to Laura Mercier’s global growth roadmap over the next five years?
India is a strategically important growth market for us during the next five years. It represents one of the most dynamic prestige beauty environments globally, driven by a young demographic, rising disposable income, and increasing appetite for globally respected luxury brands. From a portfolio perspective, our strength in complexion aligns naturally with the needs of Indian consumers. But beyond product fit, we see long-term brand relevance. India’s beauty consumer is highly engaged and values expertise, which aligns closely with our artistry heritage that Laura laid the groundwork on. Our approach is deliberate. We are building thoughtfully—investing in retail presence, education, and brand storytelling that reinforces authority rather than chasing rapid scale. In the first phase of the relaunch, our focus is on re-establishing the brand across key e-commerce platforms such as Nykaa, while also strengthening our physical distribution with leading prestige partners including Sephora, Tira, and Nykaa in strategic doors across major cities like Mumbai and Delhi. From there, we plan to progressively expand into additional high-potential markets such as Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. We view India not as a peripheral expansion, but as a market where we intend to build sustained equity and meaningful cultural relevance over time.
4. How much of the India portfolio has been adapted specifically for Indian skin tones, climate, and usage habits?
Laura Mercier has an extensive complexion portfolio. In partnership with the LUXASIA India team, we have carefully curated the assortment to ensure it resonates with Indian consumers, taking into account local skin tones, climate considerations, and makeup usage habits. As we continue to grow in the market, we will closely monitor consumer feedback and performance to refine the assortment over time and ensure it remains highly relevant to the needs of Indian beauty consumers.
5. How do you balance Laura Mercier’s luxury positioning with India’s price-sensitive but aspirational consumer base?
Indian consumers are analytical. They evaluate value through performance, longevity, and trust—and if a product earns its place in a routine, it earns its price. Our job is to make sure every formula reflects genuine luxury: uncompromising quality, skin-first innovation, consistent results.
Translucent Setting Powder and Tinted Moisturizer achieved global cult status through repeat purchase and professional endorsement. Luxury, for us, isn't excess, it's precision. When performance speaks clearly, the positioning takes care of itself.
6. With global luxury beauty brands crowding the Indian market, what will be Laura Mercier’s key differentiator?
Laura built this brand on making professional technique accessible—translating makeup artist precision into products women use confidently on their own. In a crowded luxury market where many brands compete on novelty, we compete on clarity. Every texture, finish, and detail is intentional—so makeup looks refined, feels weightless, and never appears overdone. For the Indian consumer who is deeply invested in base performance, that combination of artistry heritage and intelligent formulation creates a point of difference that's hard to replicate.