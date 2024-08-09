Why Law Roach wants to tell the India fashion story in the right way
SummaryThe stylist on life post retirement, where India stands in the global fashion landscape, and putting yourself first
It’s been over two years since Law Roach announced on Instagram his retirement from Hollywood celebrity styling. Shock and speculation had followed. Was the career of the “image architect", as Roach likes to call himself, responsible for transforming A-listers like Céline Dion and Zendaya into red-carpet stars, over? Turned out, it was really a career pivot. Roach, 46, is currently busy preparing for the October release of his first book, How to Build a Fashion Icon: Notes on Confidence from the World’s Only Image Architect (Abrams Books)—an attempt, he says, to help people become more confident using fashion as a tool.
Meanwhile, he continues to turn a garment into a moment of fashion history—from Mona Patel’s 2024 Met Gala look and Zendaya’s method dressing for film promotions, to Céline Dion’s recent Olympics’ opening ceremony outfit—and styling personalities for magazine covers (Isha M. Ambani was the latest for Vogue India). He has also worked with Indian designers like Rahul Mishra and Falguni Shane Peacock. “I am the happiest I’ve ever been," Chicago-born Roach, who attended the Ambani wedding in Mumbai in July, says over a video call. “All those questions that were raised after my post, my own second thoughts, whether I had let people, especially my (Black) community, down, shook me. I went through depression. But things are good now."
In an interview with Lounge, Roach talks about the importance of India on the global fashion landscape, and why putting yourself first in a creative field is more important. Edited excerpts:
Also read: Stefano Canali shares the secrets to a great power suit