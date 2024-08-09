Why Law Roach wants to tell the India fashion story in the right way

Did the professional persona ever get to you? Many called your retirement post a publicity stunt.

I don’t think I had the time to really reflect on everything I had done until retirement. In those months (post the announcement), I did go through the process of grieving the loss of that person, that job, that career. It was almost like a part of me had died because so much of who I was, and I am as a person, was dependent on what I was doing. I was Law, the stylist, the image architect, everything was that person, and everything that was happening to me was because of that work. So when I decided to walk away from that work, it was like, “So if you’re not doing that and you’re not that person anymore, then who are you?"