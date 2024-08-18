Meet lifestyle managers of the rich and too-busy
SummaryPost covid, there’s been a slow but steady rise in platforms that help the wealthy make decisions for them, ranging from the mundane to bizarre
Aanchal Kohli starts her day at 5.30am. After meditation and breakfast, she sits at her table and makes a to-do list. The list on the day we spoke included: Get fresh amaranth flour delivered, organise a walk-in closet, get clothes dry-cleaned, get the drawing room fan fixed, zero in on a caterer to make satvic food for a forthcoming puja, and organise an all-healthy party menu for an all-girls’ house party.
None of these are personal tasks. These are demands of the five clients whose lives Kohli manages 24x7. “My prime job is to remove their micro-stresses so that they can focus on what’s more important, like their work. Basically a PA (personal assistant) but working in the background," says Kohli, 27, who works as a lifestyle manager at Pinch, a Gurugram-based lifestyle management company that was started in 2021 with the idea to bring “comfort and convenience to families in their day-to-day household chores".
“Like the amaranth flour, for example. This client is on a strict diet, and can only eat fresh flour (as recommended by her dietitian), so I have to ensure that every two-three days, a fresh organic batch gets delivered to her house. Another client wants her wardrobe colour coordinated so she doesn’t have to ask herself ‘What to wear’ every morning. The next time, I have to organise her bag closet. In a way, I’m making decisions for them, based on who they are as an individual and what they desire."