Meet lifestyle managers of the rich and too-busy

Like Pinch, RedBeryl’s clients are HNIs in the 40-plus age group. “I was actually surprised that younger people are seeking such services. It’s not a new concept; in the West, there have been services like these but in India, it’s relatively new," says Adlakha. “The rich have always had someone to take care of their needs but what makes having a lifestyle manager different is that this person understands what you like and will cater to your demands accordingly. He or she will not just give you what you want but two-three more options as per your liking. Plus, we will get you access without moving an inch. And good service. That has a different kind of charm."