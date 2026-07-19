Lilac blush is the biggest makeup trend of 2026. Here's how to wear it right

Trust makeup artist Pat McGrath to set the tone for a new beauty trend every fashion season. At Schiaparelli's Fall-Winter 2026-27 couture show during Paris Couture Week, where models wore silicone and latex breastplates and bodices in soft butter yellow, lilac and mint green, McGrath echoed the collection's palette with ethereal forehead highlights in the same pastel hues.
The lilac highlight, in particular, created to mirror the iridescent sheen of the garments, made a compelling case for swapping your usual pink or red blush for a soft wash of lavender this season.
Lilac for everyone
Celebrity make-up artist Pooja Rohira Fernandes believes lilac is far more versatile than it appears. "Don't have any inhibitions about wearing a lilac blush. While it may seem like a shade reserved for cool undertones, colour theory tells us that lilac works beautifully on olive and warmer skin tones too. It neutralises the greyness and sallowness that can sometimes show through with other blush shades on olive skin," says Fernandes, who has worked with stars including Nora Fatehi and Sahher Bambba.
For the most flattering effect, she recommends keeping the base makeup sheer and layering a soft wash of lilac on top. "It's also a forgiving shade that doesn't require much colour correction," she adds.