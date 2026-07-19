Lilac blush is the biggest makeup trend of 2026. Here's how to wear it right

Trust makeup artist Pat McGrath to set the tone for a new beauty trend every fashion season. At Schiaparelli's Fall-Winter 2026-27 couture show during Paris Couture Week, where models wore silicone and latex breastplates and bodices in soft butter yellow, lilac and mint green, McGrath echoed the collection's palette with ethereal forehead highlights in the same pastel hues.
Trust makeup artist Pat McGrath to set the tone for a new beauty trend every fashion season. At Schiaparelli's Fall-Winter 2026-27 couture show during Paris Couture Week, where models wore silicone and latex breastplates and bodices in soft butter yellow, lilac and mint green, McGrath echoed the collection's palette with ethereal forehead highlights in the same pastel hues.
The lilac highlight, in particular, created to mirror the iridescent sheen of the garments, made a compelling case for swapping your usual pink or red blush for a soft wash of lavender this season.
The lilac highlight, in particular, created to mirror the iridescent sheen of the garments, made a compelling case for swapping your usual pink or red blush for a soft wash of lavender this season.
Lilac for everyone
Celebrity make-up artist Pooja Rohira Fernandes believes lilac is far more versatile than it appears. "Don't have any inhibitions about wearing a lilac blush. While it may seem like a shade reserved for cool undertones, colour theory tells us that lilac works beautifully on olive and warmer skin tones too. It neutralises the greyness and sallowness that can sometimes show through with other blush shades on olive skin," says Fernandes, who has worked with stars including Nora Fatehi and Sahher Bambba.
For the most flattering effect, she recommends keeping the base makeup sheer and layering a soft wash of lilac on top. "It's also a forgiving shade that doesn't require much colour correction," she adds.
How to do lilac right
The easiest way to embrace the trend is to start with a lilac cream or liquid blush. "They give you far more control," says Fernandes. “If you apply too much, you can simply dab on a little foundation or concealer to soften the colour. Powder blushes are much harder to correct, so creams and liquids are much more forgiving.”
Another foolproof technique is to apply a cream or liquid lilac blush first, set the face with loose powder, and then layer your usual powder blush on top. "I like to place lilac on the apples of the cheeks, then use a warmer blush or contour shade along the cheekbones and blend the two together," she says. "A touch of pink on top also keeps the lilac from looking out of place."
For an effortless daytime look, pair lilac blush with softly defined brows, plenty of mascara (without clumping) and a natural lip stain. You can also sweep a little of the blush across the eyelids to tie the look together.
Fernandes believes the shade works beautifully for bridal makeup too, especially for daytime celebrations. "Lilac is perfect for a bridal shower or a haldi ceremony, when the light really brings out the freshness of the colour," she says.
Among her favourites are the liquid blushes from Rare Beauty and Persona Cosmetics. “You don't necessarily need a true lilac either. A cool-toned pink that leans towards lavender creates a very similar effect. I reach for these shades on almost every job.”
Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.