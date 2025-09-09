Is your lip oil darkening your lips?

Lip oils have become a social media favourite as a solution for chapped lips, with frequent endorsements by beauty creators.

Dermatologists, however, believe that these oils, which promise high gloss and hydration, contain allergens that could cause irritation, pigmentation, and, in some cases, darkening of the lips. The risks are higher for Indians, whose melanin-rich skin makes them more prone to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH).

“Melanin-rich skin is more prone to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH) after irritation or allergy," says Dr Khushboo Jha, chief dermatologist consultant, Metro Hospital, and founder of One Skin Clinic, Faridabad. In other words, if your lip oil causes even mild redness, burning, or irritation, it could result in darker lips for a longer period of time.

The pigmentation, called “pigmented cheilitis", can persist in melanin-rich skin for weeks or months even after the initial reaction has settled, adds Dr Ameesha Mahajan, cosmetic dermatologist, and founder of Eden Skin Clinic.

Contact pigmented cheilitis is a type of lip allergy, where repeated use of certain cosmetics, balms, or oils leads to darkening.

According to Dr Jha, her patients often come with “dark lips" that don’t respond to home remedies. Chronic use of lipstick or flavoured balm later turns out to be the culprit, she says.

Dr Mahajan adds that the condition is often seen in women who use pigmented lipsticks or flavoured balms daily. “Instead of swelling or redness, the lips look dull, brownish, or patchy," she says.

Read the label

Lip oils are often made with fatty acid esters, compounds formed by combining fatty acids and alcohols. They lend products a smooth, nourishing texture. Both dermatologists caution that with sensitive skin, some esters can act as allergens, setting off an immune response.

One risky ingredient, propyl gallate, is used to prevent rancidity in lip oils and lipsticks. It is a recognised allergen that can cause lip dermatitis and pigmentation, says Dr Jha.

Both doctors point to a range of other common ingredients that can cause irritation: fragrances and flavouring agents such as peppermint, menthol, cinnamon and citrus oils; lanolin derivatives; castor oil; preservatives like parabens and BHA/BHT; and certain dyes such as azo dyes used in lipsticks.

Though lip oils are positioned as nourishing, they are not always hypoallergenic. Dr Mahajan stresses the importance of ingredient awareness. If someone develops recurrent darkening or irritation of lips, it’s worth checking the label and consulting a dermatologist, she says.

Dr Jha offers a simple trick to keep oneself safer: Always do a patch test before buying any skincare or beauty product.

