Is your lip oil darkening your lips?
Dermatologists say lip oils can cause long-term irritation and pigmentation, especially among those with melanin-rich skin
Lip oils have become a social media favourite as a solution for chapped lips, with frequent endorsements by beauty creators.
Dermatologists, however, believe that these oils, which promise high gloss and hydration, contain allergens that could cause irritation, pigmentation, and, in some cases, darkening of the lips. The risks are higher for Indians, whose melanin-rich skin makes them more prone to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH).