Spanish company Lladró, known for their handcrafted porcelain figurines, recently joined hands with renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj to create a high porcelain masterpiece of Hindu god Ram Lalla. This is Lladró's first collaboration with an Indian artist and marks 25 years of the brand's Lladró’s “Spirit of India" collection that celebrates India’s spiritual icons through Spanish artistry.

“The process of celebrating India’s cultural icons through Spanish porcelain artistry has always been about respect, dialogue, and craftsmanship," says creative director Nieves Contreras. “When we create culturally significant pieces like those in the Spirit of India collection, our artists and designers work closely with priests, cultural consultants, historians, and local experts. It is a meticulous process that involves studying iconography, gestures, meanings, and rituals, always with great respect."

The Spirit of India collection today contributes between 38-43% of the house's revenue in India and has consistently been its best-performing category. Nikhil Lamba, chief executive, Lladró India, says, “Many of our limited-edition sculptures from Lord Ganesha to Lord Balaji, have sold out rapidly, with Balaji becoming a benchmark piece, rising from ₹17.5 lakh at launch to ₹35 lakh as its final price. From a retail perspective, one clear learning has been the importance of gifting editions.

Over the last decade, Lladró has expanded to more accessible price points, from artisanal candles at ₹8,000 to votive lithophanes and spiritual icons like Lord Ganesha, Sai Baba, and Krishna, starting upwards of ₹50,000.

While talking about the latest partnership, Yogiraj, who's crafted Ram's idol for the Ayodhya temple, said: “The figurine’s journey began with finding lord Ram Lalla in stone in Mysuru, where I focused on capturing the innocence and divinity of Lord Ram as a five-year-old child. This form was then adapted into Lladró’s porcelain-making process in Valencia, Spain. Each element is painted and assembled with care, then fired at high temperatures to give it strength and a luminous finish. The entire process took several months."

Working with porcelain is very different from sculpting in stone, he adds. “Porcelain is delicate and soft in the making and transforms into a very hard material in its final stage. At every stage, the creation evolved from creating moulds, baking in the kiln, hand-painting and then the most meticulous process of ornamentation gave a different meaning to my creation and made each one of the 499 units unique," explains Yogiraj.

In an interview with Lounge, Contreras talks about the collaboration with Yogiraj, 25 years of Spirit of India, and the changing tastes of the Indian consumer. Edited excerpts:

View Full Image The Ram Lalla sculpture

Also Read | What do luxury consumers want? A home where everything is bespoke