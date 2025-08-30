Anything in India’s vibrant culture that has always resonated with your design process?

Different teams in our company visit India every year, to learn, study and understand the consumer and the ever evolving retail market of India. India is an endless source of inspiration. Its colours, rituals, music, textiles, and architecture all feed into our creative process. Personally, I am drawn to how everyday life in India is infused with symbolism and artistry, whether in a temple, a festival, or even a simple rangoli at someone’s doorstep. That sense of beauty woven into life is something we strive to capture in porcelain.