Spanish company Lladró, known for their handcrafted porcelain figurines, recently joined hands with renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj to create a high porcelain masterpiece of Hindu god Ram Lalla. This is Lladró's first collaboration with an Indian artist and marks 25 years of the brand's Lladró’s “Spirit of India" collection that celebrates India’s spiritual icons through Spanish artistry.
Spanish company Lladró, known for their handcrafted porcelain figurines, recently joined hands with renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj to create a high porcelain masterpiece of Hindu god Ram Lalla. This is Lladró's first collaboration with an Indian artist and marks 25 years of the brand's Lladró’s “Spirit of India" collection that celebrates India’s spiritual icons through Spanish artistry.
“The process of celebrating India’s cultural icons through Spanish porcelain artistry has always been about respect, dialogue, and craftsmanship," says creative director Nieves Contreras. “When we create culturally significant pieces like those in the Spirit of India collection, our artists and designers work closely with priests, cultural consultants, historians, and local experts. It is a meticulous process that involves studying iconography, gestures, meanings, and rituals, always with great respect."
“The process of celebrating India’s cultural icons through Spanish porcelain artistry has always been about respect, dialogue, and craftsmanship," says creative director Nieves Contreras. “When we create culturally significant pieces like those in the Spirit of India collection, our artists and designers work closely with priests, cultural consultants, historians, and local experts. It is a meticulous process that involves studying iconography, gestures, meanings, and rituals, always with great respect."
The Spirit of India collection today contributes between 38-43% of the house's revenue in India and has consistently been its best-performing category. Nikhil Lamba, chief executive, Lladró India, says, “Many of our limited-edition sculptures from Lord Ganesha to Lord Balaji, have sold out rapidly, with Balaji becoming a benchmark piece, rising from ₹17.5 lakh at launch to ₹35 lakh as its final price. From a retail perspective, one clear learning has been the importance of gifting editions.
Over the last decade, Lladró has expanded to more accessible price points, from artisanal candles at ₹8,000 to votive lithophanes and spiritual icons like Lord Ganesha, Sai Baba, and Krishna, starting upwards of ₹50,000.
While talking about the latest partnership, Yogiraj, who's crafted Ram's idol for the Ayodhya temple, said: “The figurine’s journey began with finding lord Ram Lalla in stone in Mysuru, where I focused on capturing the innocence and divinity of Lord Ram as a five-year-old child. This form was then adapted into Lladró’s porcelain-making process in Valencia, Spain. Each element is painted and assembled with care, then fired at high temperatures to give it strength and a luminous finish. The entire process took several months."
Working with porcelain is very different from sculpting in stone, he adds. “Porcelain is delicate and soft in the making and transforms into a very hard material in its final stage. At every stage, the creation evolved from creating moulds, baking in the kiln, hand-painting and then the most meticulous process of ornamentation gave a different meaning to my creation and made each one of the 499 units unique," explains Yogiraj.
In an interview with Lounge, Contreras talks about the collaboration with Yogiraj, 25 years of Spirit of India, and the changing tastes of the Indian consumer. Edited excerpts:
Could you please talk about the collaboration with Arun Yogiraj for the high porcelain idol of Ram Lalla.
We first discovered Dr. Arun Yogiraj’s work through his extraordinary sculptures in stone, which have earned him a place among India’s most respected master craftsmen. His ability to infuse traditional iconography with an emotive, almost lifelike presence resonated deeply with our own creative philosophy. Conversations began with a shared admiration for each other’s craft, and evolved into the idea of merging two worlds: Mysuru's centuries-old stone carving tradition and Lladró’s porcelain savoir-faire from Valencia.
This launch also marks 25 years of Lladro's Spirit of India collection. In the last 25 years, how has the brand evolved when it comes to aligning Spanish artistry with Indian spiritual iconography?
The collection has grown alongside our understanding of India’s cultural and spiritual depth. Initially, it was about discovering iconic figures like Lord Ganesha or Radha Krishna. Today, it is about deep collaborations, like the one with Dr. Yogiraj, and a more nuanced interpretation of Indian symbolism.
Our porcelain artistry has evolved from sculptures to murals/wall hangings, wall lights, fragrances and votive lights. This year, we also moved from traditional iconography to abstraction with the Diwali special and India premiere of Lord Ganesha-Eternal Light sculpture, applying a refined approach to both form and decoration.
How's the brand's relationship with porcelain, as a material, changed with evolving decor tastes?
Porcelain is timeless, but its language evolves. We experiment constantly with finishes, colours, and textures from glossy to matte to iridescent, from classic whites to bold contemporary palettes. Today, we offer a variety of finishes, over 5,000 colours in porcelain and customisable services in lighting. In 72 years, not only our portfolio has evolved from sculptures to lighting to functional art to home fragrances but also our design language.
Our collaborations with artists across the world like Naoto Fukasawa, Luca Nichetto, Javier Calleja and our latest collaboration with Warner Bros. for Superman have kept us constantly innovating and staying relevant and ahead of the market.
Anything in India’s vibrant culture that has always resonated with your design process?
Different teams in our company visit India every year, to learn, study and understand the consumer and the ever evolving retail market of India. India is an endless source of inspiration. Its colours, rituals, music, textiles, and architecture all feed into our creative process. Personally, I am drawn to how everyday life in India is infused with symbolism and artistry, whether in a temple, a festival, or even a simple rangoli at someone’s doorstep. That sense of beauty woven into life is something we strive to capture in porcelain.
How has the taste of the Indian consumer evolved in home decor over the years?
India has been a part of Lladró’s journey for over two decades, and in that time, we have witnessed an evolution in the profile of the Indian customer, from primarily traditional art collectors to a more diverse audience that includes younger design-conscious buyers and collectors of contemporary art. Indian consumers have become far more global in taste while remaining rooted in tradition.
There is a growing appetite for contemporary design, but also for objects that hold cultural value. We see a shift toward homes as spaces of storytelling where décor reflects personal identity and heritage. What sets Indian clients apart is their strong emotional connection to meaningful pieces, their appreciation for detail, and their openness to innovation rooted in tradition.